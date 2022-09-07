Since early March, my brother Roger has been staying with me. He left Kyiv, Ukraine, for America after living there for 27 years. The Russian invasion separated him from the people he loved, especially two young boys. Roger didn’t flee the Russians. He needed a good spine surgeon. And now my brother is headed back to his war-torn home.
It took two surgeries to hopefully fix Rogers's problem. His movements, with a 10-pound weight restriction, are still measured.
Before moving to Ukraine, Roger lived in Florida. He flew there Saturday to renew his driver’s license and clean out an old house trailer. From there, he will drive to Virginia to visit his daughter, Laura, and son, Darin.
His next flight will be to Warsaw, Poland. I believe he will have to take a long train ride back to the capital of Ukraine. His adopted family will meet him in Warsaw for a grand reunion.
Roger has stayed in close contact with his Ukrainian friends. The good news is his apartment is just as he left it. His car is unharmed in a locked garage.
At the Indianapolis International Airport, I helped him unload his luggage. We hugged and expressed our love knowing this was the last time, in this world, we would ever see each other. Open arms and two sweet boys await this man on the other side of the world.
I’m quickly transitioning into my fall mode. As you read this, I will be stalking gray squirrels in the Owen County Hills and/or fishing a favorite lake. I could do both at the same time. Something the late Bayou Bill Scifres penned as “Squirrlishing.”
There is a good crop of hickory nuts this year. I have a grove I’ll be sitting under come daylight.
I’ll be fishing mainly for bluegill. Big redear and crappie are sure to show up too. Those I’ll release. This is a private lake. I plan on keeping every bass, I catch. All will be stunted with none measuring more than 16 inches.
Alan Muey sells his bluegill jigs every year at the boat show. I visited him at Cabela’s last Saturday. Once he fried a bunch of fish for his fellow vendors and asked them to guess what specie they were eating. Some guessed walleye, perch or crappie.
“Everyone fillet was a bass,” Alan said.
I have a variety of tree frogs in my yard. One looks like the Mossy Oak grey camo pattern. I’ve only seen two of these. They are no larger than a quarter. One was sitting on top of my front door lock. How it got up there is a puzzle.
For the first time in 28 years, I saw a green/purple lizard zipping across the drive and into the plant bed Miss Peggy planted for me.
For another first time, I saw a morning dove sitting in a nest on Memorial Day. Dove season came in Sept. 1. Doves have an annual mortality rate of 70%, but shooting a late nester would be unethical.
Mother Nature usually gives us a cool spell the weekend after Labor Day. I’ll take what she gives us and be happy.
In my outdoor wonderings, I must remember to lower my head and pray for my brother in a different world -- a most dangerous world.