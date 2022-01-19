The iceman cometh or, at least, he called Tuesday evening. Joe Hale reported catching fish Tuesday in 5 feet of water near the causeway at Summit Lake. Other areas of the lake do not have safe ice, but that may change by Thursday. He found 5 inches of good ice.
It seems like I’ve been waiting all winter for the wind to die so I can go rabbit hunting. It dropped just under 10 mph Sunday afternoon. I put my beagle, Tramp, in the front seat and headed east.
I was taking first-timers Thatcher Perkins and Kevin Long. I coached Long's wife and Perkins’ sister, Paige, in softball.
When a rabbit is jumped and the dog gets on the trail, it will usually circle back to where you jumped it. If the hunters miss that opportunity, all bets are off. The rabbit could make that circle back, or it could set up a new parameter.
The place we were hunting has a weed creek bottom that kisses a hillside. On top of the ridge is loosely scattered junk. I believe the rabbits have been educated by coyotes to seek this refuge.
Perkins jumped the first rabbit, and the dog brought it back. Unfortunately, the young man was on his cell phone. The rabbit heard him and turned back. Rabbit hunting is fun, and you can talk until the dog gets on the rabbit.
The second time, Tramp brought the rabbit back between the young man and me. We never saw it, but the dog’s nose doesn’t lie. Briar rabbit had had enough. He crossed the road and went under the neighbor’s barn.
Since I had to cross the road to get Tramp, we decided to hunt the north side of the creek -- nothing there.
At a steep ATV crossing, I picked my way to the water's edge so Tramp could get a drink. Chasing rabbits is hard work.
We went back to the man-cave barn for refreshments and snacks. Long soon joined us.
We got up four more bunnies. You could guess where they were sitting -- out of the wind. My 10-year-old dog was enjoying this day. He hunts hard and gets up his own rabbits.
Having hunted with dogs most of my life, I have developed a sixth sense of how a rabbit will run given the terrain. When Tramp opened up, he was on the other side of a briar patch. I was guarding the junk behind me. In short order, the rabbit appeared on a dead run for safety. My new Henry single-shot .410 stopped the rabbit from making it.
Back in the bottom, near the base of the hill, the dog jumped another cottontail. We three amigos spread out along the break, but when the rabbit circled, it ran along the hillside. I did not want to climb that ridge again but knew I had to.
When I got to the junk pile, Tramp and Long were already there. I asked my buddy where was the last place the dog had been. Long began lifting and moving junk, and out pops the rabbit. I was excited to get Tramp on this one, but he had just jumped another. Both rabbits ran down a draw that joins another ravine. I’m betting the rabbit takes this cut back to the junk.
As Tramp picked out the trail, I motioned Long over to a point that overlooked a brush pile thinking that may be where the rabbit went. As the beagle moved closer to the end of the draw, I began to think I had arrived too late.
Some rabbits will let the dog get within a few feet before they take off again. This was the case. The cottontail busted out of cover going as fast as I have ever seen one run. I swung the Henry past the fleeing rabbit and fired, making a clean headshot. I left the rabbit lay until Tramp arrived, gave him a pat on the back and clipped the leash on his collar.
Long got to watch me kill both rabbits.
“This is a lot more fun than hunting deer,” he said.
Paige is going to have a hard time keeping her husband from buying a beagle.
