I tried to be upbeat for opening day on the Griffey Lake Nature Preserve even though there were few deer signs of encouragement. Except for a short lunch break, I hunted from daylight until dark. At one point I had to open a small pink umbrella that belonged to my daughter. No, I did not take a selfie.
I finally saw a small buck at 4:35 p.m. One of the other two hunters in my area shot a doe. The other did not see a deer.
Disappointed, I headed for my cabin in the woods of Owen County. The rain pelting the cabin’s roof put me in Neverland very quickly. Thanks to a thoughtful friend who turned on the heat before I got there, the warm abode was friendly indeed.
The electricity went out about 3 a.m., but it stayed warm enough for me to get a good night’s sleep. The rain quit about legal shooting time.
I still hunted the sweet rolling hills and soon saw movement ahead. Three deer were well concealed in a cedar thicket, but soon I could determine there was no bone on any of their heads.
Wind gusts up to 66 mph created a scenario of dead limbs constantly falling around me, and then the rain returned. My first two days of deer hunting got off to an inclement start.
Monday, I did not see anything on stand so began a scout/still hunt. A rub line had me trying to piece together the pattern of a big buck. One tree he rubbed was the diameter of a telephone pole. This buck left a lot of dead trees in his path.
My hunt was cut short when some friends from Florida called. They were hunting Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area and reported a tree behind every hunter.
I met them in French Lick at 4:30 p.m. I showed them some of my favorite spots in the Hoosier National Forrest (HNF). I introduced them to local legend (here and there) Digger Duncan and his wife, Loretta. We left our guns behind and went spotlighting.
My friends like the area and promised to repay me, in kind, with some fine Florida fishing this winter.
A narrow strip of cover between two open areas was the corridor where all the rubs took place back at Owen, yet, I did not find one scrape. That was the missing piece to the puzzle.
At the top of the long hill was a lush green field on another property. Two fences tied together to form a triangle. A trail coming up the ridge from a lake linked to this triangle. I likened it to a three-way stop. This was the missing piece. Scrapes were made on all three trails.
Tuesday morning, I took a stand on the hill and soon saw movement. I believe there were two deer, but I could only identify a doe. Shortly thereafter, three more does came through.
Late morning, two more does came from behind me and accounted for a fourth trail that I had not discovered. They came along the field edge from the other property where there was a very narrow flat before the woods dropped into a deep ravine.
I have roamed this property for 15 years and have just now discovered this intersection of trails. On this day, I was hunting from the ground. Before leaving, I hung my Summit Viper climbing stand I have not used in four years.
I’m excited about returning this weekend though the weatherman is predicting another wet one. And I reconfirmed something I already knew. The HNF has a lot of deer, ye few people hunt its rough terrain.
