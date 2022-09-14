After fumbling around the better part of the day, I finally got my truck packed and headed for Owen County. I need a checklist. After thinking everything needed was on board, I later learned my fish basket was still in the garage.
My truck has to be loaded in order. My two-man Pond Prowler is a beast to load and goes first. A ratchet strap secures the boat and seats in the truck bed. My rods go on one side of the boat and trolling motor battery on the other.
I take a cooler, bait, bedding, change of clothes, snacks and usually something to put the fish in.
I stepped foot in the woods to do some squirrel hunting at about 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. In my haste to get going, I lightly sprayed with insect repellent. The effort did not dissuade the chiggers as I would learn later.
This woods has mostly gray squirrels. Often, in early fall, they travel in colonies. I found one gray cutting on pig hickory. He was very high, and I had a Henry .410. I had just purchased a box of shot shells for $27.55. At $1.10 per shot, I couldn’t afford to miss.
I waited until the bushy tail came lower and gave me a good shot. There will be more nuts for the others. Unfortunately, this was to be the only squirrel I would see.
As I walked to the green gate, a wild turkey clucked. Downhill and adjacent to the barn was a flock of six. They paid me little mind and kept on feeding. The flock spent the night roosting in tall trees on a knoll across the creek from the horse pasture.
It felt good to get back in the woods. I had a lite dinner and hit the shucks about 9 p.m. The aforementioned saying came from pioneers stuffing a mattress with corn shucks.
The lake where I stay is about 11 acres. I’ve written about the problem with Euraision clams and their excrement causing algae to grow. The growth was so encompassing it forced me to alter the way I fish.
Everything about this lake is changing. The bluegill and redear fry have plenty of places to hide from the stunted bass. The result will be more but smaller panfish. The lake also has the largest population of water spiders I’ve seen in 18 years.
The spiders attract swallows. These crafty birds swoop down and pick up a spider while never changing stride.
At noon, I beached my boat and rerigged my rods. The battery went back on the charger. I drove down the road to visit my friend Josh Pedrosa who works at Owen Valley Winery. He invited me to come help pick grapes.
The job involves almost daily honey bee stings. A bee would be on the back side of a clump of grapes and sting the harvester. The grapes they were picking were the sweetest I’ve tasted. The entire process is interesting even though I don’t have a taste for wine.
Josh joined me for an evening of fishing. Using one of my poles, he outfished me. We were using Muey jigs. They liked his light blue metal flake a lot more than my dark green. We were using 1/64th ounce jigs with a bb split shot. We were able, for the most part, to keep our slow-falling baits out of the algae.
To the victor belongs the spoils and the mess of fish we caught.
My next trip will be more orderly. I’m making a list and packing the truck two days ahead of time.