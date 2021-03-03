The last three days of February were my last chances to bag a bunny. Doug Skinner hunted with me. We did nothing to brag about but had a good time.
We saw coyote droppings everywhere. I think they are really becoming a problem. I’m sure they, and all the other predators, had a rabbit picnic when the heavy snow set on.
I have discovered a much-preferred rabbit trail, killing my last four on it.
The second day of hunting found the two hunters and beagle Tramp a little short on energy. On the third day, I went by myself. The melting snow made it so wet I had to wear a much heavier pair of rubber boots. A portion of this hunt was dedicated to going through a timbered woods looking for the muzzleloading ramrod I lost in the snow. I did not find it.
I did jump one rabbit but missed a tough shot in the weeds.
This past hunting season was not a good one for me, but it was for many. Hoosier hunters harvested 124,180 deer this past season. A 9,298 increase over the previous season.
There were 3,150 whitetails bagged in Madison County. Steuben and Harrison were the leaders with over 15,000 each. I like to hunt Owen with 10,657 and Orange with 12,195.
Fortunately, none of the 893 harvested wild deer supplied to our DNR tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). This always fatal prion has affected deer in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.
CWD is a brain disease similar to “Mad Cow.” It is passed on through feces, saliva, blood and urine or indirectly through the contamination of soil, plants and water.
Baiting has become illegal in most states that once allowed it. I never did think this practice was ethical. A number of deer eating on the same pile of turnips surely will help spread any disease.
Whenever given the chance, throughout the year, IDNR biologists check wild deer for CWD.
Any deer hunters who had their animal sampled for CWD during this past season can check sample results at www.reportsickanimal.dnr.IN.gov/search.
Waterfowl hunters now need to get their guard up. The DNR has confirmed the presence of avian cholera in snow geese in Gibson County. This county borders the Wabash River, which is a major flyway for migrating geese. Seldom, will you see snows in central Indiana.
This virus is highly contagious among wild birds, more notably waterfowl. It is unrelated to avian influenza.
Tens of thousands of geese -- snow and Canada -- are wintering in the Gibson area. Thus far, 176 snow geese have been found dead since the beginning of the year.
It is suggested waterfowl hunters in southwest Indiana should clean and disinfect their gear, including waders and decoys. In addition, use gloves when cleaning birds and avoid eating, smoking or drinking while preparing your harvest. And, as with COVID, thoroughly wash your hands in hot, soapy water after clean-up.
Anyone who sees sick or dead wildlife is encouraged to report it to the DNR online.
Snow geese are way overpopulated, and if game commissions and hunters can’t reduce their numbers, Mother Nature will and in a cruel way.
