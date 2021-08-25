At this writing, I’m sitting in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, airport at 3:30 a.m. waiting to board a flight home. Some 10 years ago, I picked up twins Brianna and Brittany in a fast-pitch softball blind draft. Their lives and mine would forever change.
Two years later, I had third-party custody of one. Through the years, and for various reasons, one or both would be staying with me. My South Madison residence became their home away from home.
Brianna graduated from high school while living with “Coach.”
Today, the twins are 22 years old and both have baby girls who I adore. It is a joy when they come to visit. Sometimes I go to them. I was in Holland, Michigan, for Brittany’s baby Solene’s first birthday. I came a few days early to celebrate Sineya’s first birthday here in Albuquerque.
Sineya and I spent three days exploring the neighborhood. We visited several dogs, pulled bark chips from trees, felt leaves and she learned to negotiate a climbing wall at the kid’s playground.
My baby girl fell asleep several times while riding in the stroller. Sineya spent last fall and a portion of the winter with me. It was a sad day when I moved her and Brianna to New Mexico in early January.
I had been forgotten since we were last together, but it did not take long for our relationship to rekindle.
Brianna, her boyfriend Fabian, the baby and I took to the mountains that overlook this large city, Albuquerque sits in a bowl. At the city’s edge, the landscape immediately goes vertical with big boulders and cactus.
I wanted to wade the Rio Grande river, but it was low with a bed of mud between me and the water.
On our last day, Sineya and I spent the entire day together. She stole the show at the local Dairy Queen.
The twin’s favorite dish I make is green beans, new potatoes and sausage fixed in a pressure cooker. I had forgotten what a challenge it is to prepare a meal with a baby in your arm.
I hope you don’t mind my breaking from my traditional subject, the outdoors. Actually, I was introducing this beautiful little girl to many things outdoors. I do the same thing with baby Solene when she visits.
I’ve never had anyone compliment me on my singing, but these babies sure seem to like it in a stroller ride.
I love babies and introducing them to new things. I will have another birthday to celebrate when my great-grandson, Lucas James Harvey, celebrates his third, next month. He is, hopefully, a future fishing buddy.
