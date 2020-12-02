The trail to whitetails led me back to Griffy Lake Nature Preserve just before dawn last Saturday. It was a perfect morning for hunting deer with very little wind. I was entertained early by several bluebirds hanging out with me at the edge of a swamp. I was ready for anything or so I thought.
A road wraps around the backside of my stand like a half-moon. Actually, two streets intersect near my location.
At 8:30 a.m., two trucks pulled to the roadside with yellow lights flashing. Each truck was equipped with a Lyft bucket. Two workers went up with chainsaws and began trimming trees away from power lines on a Saturday, no less. I gave up the hunt and pulled my ladder stand about 11:30 a.m.
The city was paying to have the deer numbers reduced and, at the same time, paying to have the deer ran off.
I headed south to Paoli with the IU football game on the radio. My evening hunt would be in the Hoosier National Forest. I entered the woods at a church established in 1877.
The old cemetery has always been well-kept by someone. Born dates on headstones go back to 1844. One represented a man who fought in the Spanish-American War. Several were young men who died in the Civil War.
The place I chose to sit was atop a rock cliff overlooking a wide bottom and facing a steep ridge. There was a perfect cut between two outcroppings that almost mandated deer travel through, but none did.
I surmised if I approached the church property at last legal light, there might be a deer grazing on the mowed grass. If not, I could read some epitaphs.
Upon entering the cemetery, I noticed a fresh grave and tractor tracks. A local mortuary had put a small aluminum stake in the ground giving the man’s name. It read “Born 1945-died 2020.” I wondered why he chose to be buried here? Was he the mysterious person who kept this sacred ground so well-groomed?
It was a slap of reality. The gentleman was a year younger than me.
I gave an account of myself and found myself lacking. By God’s grace, I will get to Heaven.
I caught the Purdue football game on the way north to Spencer. There was one day left in the Indiana 2020 gun season.
The Sunday before I endured a light rain to see nothing of the four-legged variety I wanted to put my tag on. A day earlier, however, I had seen five deer.
At first light, four deer exited a mowed field and into the woods. Twenty minutes later, a nice buck followed. Shortly, three deer came from the same place headed east.
The wind was perfect and the deer kept coming -- but none on my side of the fence. Finally, a doe and her fawn came out of the woods just 20 yards across the fence followed shortly by a spike buck with his nose to the ground.
The last deer came through at 9:15 a.m., and then the wind changed. I still hunted another hour then headed for my grandson Grant’s birthday party in Anderson.
Mine was a good hunt. I counted 13 deer, though some might have been the same twice.
It is now my beagle Tramp’s turn to hunt some rabbits, then, perhaps, I will get out the muzzleloader.
