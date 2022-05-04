It is not nice to fool Mother Nature, and in turn it is not nice for Mother Nature to fool morel hunters. This has been a strange season indeed with colder than normal temperatures and plenty of precipitation. A season like this happened over 50 years ago. I didn’t experience this rare happening but heard about it.
I and Ray Novak kept an eye out for morels, but our focus was on wild turkeys last Wednesday and Thursday. We were in Owen County and never saw a single morel.
Tim Cates was hunting further south, near French Lick. He almost tripped over 40 big yellow morels. His brother found more two days later, all from a cedar thicket. In a normal year, they would have been done.
While the Cates brothers were making hay down south, a post (for the same dates) showed up on Facebook from a northern tier county.
A week ago this past Tuesday, a friend’s son found 62 grays inside the city limits of Anderson.
This sounds like a season many years ago when the late Gerald Laster found a good number of big yellows on Memorial Day. I have found my largest morels around May 12, making this not too big of a stretch.
My last foray, a rather quick one, was Tuesday. I never found any in the most likely places. Scott Underwood and I covered two woods, rather convincingly, last Saturday and found none.
The problem is the understory has kicked into rapid growth making a morel find in some places a tough proposition. I do think three days of 80 degrees may trigger a late uprising.
Some things just don’t stay the same is a motto I’ve been forced to live by. You lose a good place to hunt, a fishing hole has a kill or becomes infested with algae. The DNR began turkey season a week later this season, and that brought together an unimaginable set of circumstances.
Novak and I hunt near a primitive campground that has never been occupied in 18 years. Some grading of the camp lane and mowing was going on, which would not have been the week before. Still we had hopes of bagging a gobbler or two.
I had my chance at a jake (1-year-old male) but missed. He dropped his head as I fired. After we split up, Ray had two jakes strutting in front of him but decided to pass -- thinking if nothing bigger came by, we could get a double the next day.
While Ray was passing, I called in a tom which came in behind me. I was busted before I knew he was there. Later, the same thing happened with a hen.
The next afternoon, I go to the truck and see two cars unloading gear at the campground. I sent a text to Ray and went back to my ground blind.
We each had hens feeding around our decoys, but the gobblers didn’t show. When a herd of horses arrived and took an interest in my decoy, I gave up and headed in.
When I reached an overlook of the campground, I could see there was a party going on. There were tents, campers and kids playing games.
I contacted Ray. I told him we could not hunt here in the morning and needed to take down our blinds. Other than a slight safety risk, we would have awakened the campers in the pre-dawn because of where we park.
I hunted a different area on the property the next morning and saw a tom and two hens. They took off when a neighbor entered his field with a tractor.
I will try to go back, but it won’t be with Ray. He and his wife will be on vacation.
All I can do is hope things have returned to normal.