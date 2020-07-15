After attending a training session to become a Community Hunting Access Program coordinator, I learned a lot about this platform. CHAP is a program for reducing deer in sensitive areas such as city parks. It is an opportunity for some great whitetail deer hunting with some restrictions attached, making it not a fit for everyone.
Before you think “This is for me,” let me pass along a recruitment letter from the city of Bloomington in regards to a hunt on 1,200-acre Griffy Lake Nature Preserve:
"Attention, prospective CHAP hunt participant.
"Bloomington City Council passed an amendment to the city’s hunting and firearm code to allow a controlled deer hunt to take place in Griffy Lake Nature Preserve through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Community Hunting Access Program.
"White Buffalo Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit wildlife management and research organization, has been contracted to oversee and manage the program through the CHAP grant. WBI is the leading white-tailed deer management expert in highly sensitive areas such as suburban communities and city parks. Case studies of community-based deer management programs indicate that when hunters are screened, trained and managed, they can have a positive impact on deer densities and related problems caused by an out of balance deer population.
"As the CHAP coordinator for this project, we would like to provide the opportunity for interested hunters to apply for consideration.
"Prospective recruits are required to:
"1. Complete a hunting background questionnaire.
"2. Pass a firearms proficiency test (legal firearms for use on public land during Indiana’s Firearms deer season, three shots less than 2 inches from bullseye at 50 yards) and safety examination.
"3. Participate in a written interview for selection.
"We are looking for responsible hunters with ample experience willing to put landowners and community needs above their own. The focus will be on community service and working as a team to achieve program goals. We seek hunters with the skills and enough time to dedicate to this program.
"Successful applicants will be required to obtain an IDNR firearms deer hunting license and follow all deer hunting regulations. Hunting will take place from a tree-stand with a minimum height of 12 feet in pre-determined areas. The hunt will occur over three weekends (Nov. 14-15, Nov. 21-22 and Nov. 28-29). Proficiency testing will take place at the Panther Ridge Gun Club. The tentative screening date is Aug. 8. The specific timing of the screening will be provided upon confirmation of the range lease.
"Bloomington has requested to become a deer reduction zone for 2020. We hope that this request is granted, allowing for harvest in addition to statewide bag limits."
Ryan Rodts is a wildlife biologist working for WBI. He explained the difficulties in organizing a hunt like Griffy. It is almost impossible to keep all of the public out while conducting a hunt. Some 200 cars were turned away on the first day of the firearms season last year. Trails from the IU campus join some on the preserve as well.
Here is what I did to get halfway to the Griffy application and possibly other CHAP hunts. Go to: www.in.gov/dnr. Under “Things To Do” click on “Hunting and Trapping.” Under “Where To Go” click on “Deer Hunt Registry.” Click on several counties including Monroe and surrounding counties. I’m guessing the more populated counties, such as Marion, might have CHAP hunts. This could include golf courses, land trust, parks and private properties.
To apply specifically for the Griffy Nature Preserve go to https://ee.kobotoolbox.org/x/49M9owHq
Also, try whitebuffaloinc.org. They have a Facebook page as well.
