Last Saturday, I took old coaching friend Tim Thomas, his grandson Hayden Benefiel and his friend Isaac Vonholdt fishing at Westwood. It was the third day of a cold front with most of the lake cooling to 56 degrees. We caught a few bluegill. However, this column will quickly swing into turkey hunting after I address proper equipment.
On a good day, my friends would not have caught many fish. This is not on them but their equipment.
One of the spinning outfits of an inferior brand came spooled with 30-pound test line. You just could not fish 1/16th-ounce jigs with this pole unless you added a weighted bobber and a good-sized split-shot. Their line was constantly tangled. This must be why some people don’t stay with fishing.
I often see folks fishing with heavy line just in case they hook a state record. We go fishing to catch fish. I just ordered from Cabela’s two 300-yard spools of 4-pound test braided Berkley Fireline. This is equivalent in diameter to 1-pound test monofilament. I find it to be much stronger than the listed strength and a dream to cast 1/32nd-ounce jigs with.
Before braid came along, I had to use 6-pound test monofilament to pitch 4-inch Slider worms around docks. A bass of 4 pounds or more usually won the battle by wrapping me around a dock post. Now, my 6-pound diameter braid is about 14-pound test. It’s come to daddy time.
I go up to 30-pound braid on my casting reel. If I’m fishing the endless lily pads in Florida water, I go with 65-pound braid.
There are times in super clear water when I will use a fluorocarbon leader. And I do have healthy disagreements with folks who prefer fluorocarbon.
I use mono sometimes for crappie fishing. The Cabela’s brand in 8-pound test is pretty good, but you will have to order it online and have it delivered to the store. It is a bright color, but the slabs don’t seem to mind.
A shopping trip to Cabela’s is in the near future for my friends. With good tackle, light line and convincing them to throw away their snap swivels, they will taste success and the sweetness of fried crappie and bluegill.
If you are just getting into fishing, find someone experienced to help you. If that is not possible, you will find expert advice at Cabela’s.
This writing is Tuesday evening. Outside my Owen County cabin there is green grass covered with snow. The spinally redwoods boughs are weighted with wet snow.
This is the evening before the wild turkey opener. A little recon trip with Ray Novak revealed two toms, a hen and four deer. I looked for morels but did not find any.
It will be the coldest opener I’ve ever experienced and with snow on the ground.
Wednesday morning it was surreal. The tom turkeys would not answer our owl call, so we decided to set in our ground blind at the edge of a powerline.
With decoys out, we did not have to wait long. Three toms strutted for an hour just out of range. Two got in a fight, and the largest ran off.
Eventually, a live hen came to feed around our decoys. The two toms stayed in the woods until they got even with the hen. We shot at the same time, but my gun misfired.
Ray’s turkey had a 10.5-inch beard. I’m still hunting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.