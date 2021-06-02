Last weekend, I followed a wild goose all the way to Lake Barkley or, as my good friend and fellow writer Ken McBroom would suggest, I brought a nasty cold front with me. The fact is the cold front, and often 20 mph winds, made it tough to fish.
Some locals thought the redear had already spawned, while there was some evidence they had not. Normal nesting areas seemed to be occupied by Asian carp. Since we were fishing the northernmost section of the lake, Ken thought we might catch some fish just moving in.
Ken was fishing drift worms and I a Charlie Brewer Crappie Slider Grub. Bites of any nature were tough. Even the bluegill were reluctant. My friend did catch four catfish. I hooked a large fish of some kind, but the hook pulled out before we got a look.
I had done well 15 years ago near the Kentucky/Tennessee border, but a lot can change in that period of time -- including the invasion of the Asian carp.
Saturday morning, I split the difference from Nashville, Tennessee, to meet my daughter Jourdan and her husband Ryan at Hopkinsville, Kentucky. We ate at a very good Village Restaurant. I bought strawberries at a roadside market for $3 a quart, plus ripe tomatoes.
Ken and I gave it a good try. He had caught a very nice redear just two days before my arrival. And, even though the wind and cold front were determining factors, I believe some would have hit to protect the nest had they been spawning.
I called Leroy Smith of Leavenworth. He fishes for redear at small lakes on Hoosier National Forest property. I hoped to meet him on the way home, but he was in a place with no reception.
Smith and his grandson caught 30 redear last Thursday and told me they were nesting. He fishes the kind of shallow lakes and ponds as do I, where you can catch these shellcrackers all summer long. My challenge will be to find them at Geist during the dog days of summer.
Sunday, while I was driving home with my tail between my legs, James Laswell was catching crappie and redear all day long from a couple of creeks off the Ohio River. This gives me a couple more places to try.
Perhaps, it was a good thing the fish weren't biting. My refrigerator went out Monday. My first clue something was wrong -- water leaking from the ice maker.
It looked like a major expense ahead, but I learned from a parts store employee a digital refrigerator takes 24 to 48 hours to reboot. When I went to bed Tuesday night, everything was dead. The next morning the lights were on, and everything was working. I canceled the 11 a.m. repair visit.
Thanks to John Hayes for letting me borrow his air compressor and Joe Jones to test my condenser fan.
The coils, usually located at the bottom of your refrigerator, need to be cleaned every six months for optimum performance.
Those strawberries and tomatoes went well with a family gathering held Monday to celebrate my son Greg’s 54th birthday. He was born on Memorial Day, my son Brian on Father’s Day and my daughter Jourdan on Mother’s Day.
Ironically, the main menu was redear Papa Joe Jones caught while wintering in Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.