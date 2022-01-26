I don’t wish cold weather on anyone, but when it arrives, I go ice fishing. I retrieved my ice gear from over the garage. Everything looked good, just as I had left it.
Bob May and I first tried our luck at a local pond. I put Vasoline on my ice auger blades at the end of last winter’s ice season. The blades were still bright and shiny. They also cut like the day I bought them.
Call it stubborn or lazy, but Bob and I have ice shanties we hate to bother with. For one, we usually fish but two or three hours and sit with our backs to the wind. However, the winds of the past few days have put our convictions to the test.
Monday, we caught several bluegill. They usually run pretty big in this pond, but we only caught one 9-incher while tossing back several too small to keep. We kept a dozen.
After an hour, the bite slowed and the already harsh wind picked up even more. We beat the 11 a.m. deadline for breakfast at the Iron Kettle. From there, I drove to the Getting Jiggy With It Bait Shop at Summit Lake.
According to Scott, the owner, wax worms (bee moth larva) are hard to come by. He only received a third of his recent order and expects to run out. That may coincide with the arrival of warmer than normal temperatures next Monday thru Thursday.
A good backup for live bait is Berkley Gulp Alive Waxies. My friend, Bob Porter, believes they work better than wax worms or mousies. I added one to my jig Monday and was immediately rewarded.
Tuesday afternoon, I called Joe Hale for a report on Summit. It was a bitter afternoon, but he was quite comfortable in his shanty with a heater going. Hale had 20 bluegill on the ice and was catching more as we spoke. He had 6 inches of ice.
I’m hoping the ice in Owen County will be safe Thursday. I’d hate to drive 100 miles and the ice not be safe, but I can hunt squirrel until the end of this month. The lake I fish has elusive but jumbo crappie, big bluegill and a few really nice redear. There are plenty of bass, as well, but they are stunted.
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. If I go south, I’ll take with me a bag of frozen fish carcasses. I have a friend who raises lizards. My favorite one weighs about 3 pounds and likes to be held and petted. Sean will use the fish guts to raise bot flies, which he will feed to his unusual pets.
If cold weather is not your thing, join me for a warm night of food, fun and possible rewards at the East Central Indiana Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) Annual banquet to be held on the south side of Marion on Feb. 5.
Guns, vacations, artwork, live auctions, raffles, games, silent auctions and our famous bucket raffles combine with fine food to make this my fun event of the year.
The meal only is $35. Meal with RMEF membership is $70. Contact Debbie Troyer for more details and tickets at (765) 998-6060. Doors open at 4 p.m. at Eventfully Yours in Marion.
