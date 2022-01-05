The Indiana 2021-22 deer harvest is in except for deer reduction zones, and the harvest is way down. You can attribute some of the decline from our DNR canceling the late antlerless season. I assume they did so because the forecasted numbers were down.
The harvest for this past season is 111,921 down 124,180 deer from the previous season. The record whitetail harvest was 136,248 during the 2012-13 season. Harvest data similar to this past season occurred during the seasons ending in 2018 and 2019.
It was about 2016 when I listened to an outdoors program on WHAS out of Louisville, Kentucky. They were criticizing our DNR for dishing out high numbers of antlerless permits in southern Hoosier counties hit hard by the EHD virus. They mentioned a farmer who found 52 deer dead on his property in a county that bordered the Ohio River. At the time, Madison was a four bonus antlerless county. Counties allotted four bonus permits could be hunted the last week for antlerless deer. This brought hunters from nearby, lower quota counties in to hunt Madison.
I’ve spoken with hunters who are still seeing a lot of deer, but this seems to be on large tracts owned or leased with very limited hunting. Most hunters are seeing fewer deer, by far. Tim Cates, an avid deer hunter who owns prime hunting property in Orange and Owen counties, predicted the harvest would be way down.
“I’m not seeing many deer when I hunt or on my trail cameras,” he said.
The Indiana DNR is raising license fees for next season. I buy a bundle license and kill one or no deer each season. It was a good investment at $65. I will buy my license as needed from now on, with the fee being raised to $91. I realize this is the price of a dinner for two at a nice restaurant, but you won’t see me eating at one without a gift card. I like the $7.95 daily specials at the Iron Kettle just as well.
As traffic picks up, more deer are killed on Hoosier highways. I support the Deer Reduction Corridor Zones that allow up to 10 deer with the Reduction Zone license but getting permission for this prized private property is almost impossible.
No one can predict the weather. During summertime droughts, lake and pond water levels fall. Mites hatch out of the wet exposed bottom along the edges. The mites bite the deer, giving them a high fever. Dead deer will be found in the water. This occurred at least three times one recent summer on Westwood Lake in Henry County.
On a friend’s trail camera Dec. 28 are frames of a nice buck shedding both antlers. I once found a pair of sheds on the first day of muzzleloader season.
Does our DNR have things headed in the right direction? I hope so. They have greatly reduced the bonus antlerless permits and stopped the late antlerless season. We will see.
I will turn 78 years of age in early February. I want my grandkids and great-grandkids to enjoy deer hunting. They will need to see enough to keep their interest up.
I realize our DNR needs funds to operate and that we haven’t had a fee hike in a while. I’m concerned the fringe bow hunters, like myself, will just keep fishing come October and early November, choosing not to purchase an archery license.
Congratulations to Phil Eytchison for taking his first deer in six years, a trophy 12-pointer. His son went to work for a farmer who had a prime 100-acre woods in northern Indiana. Eytchison’s first sit in a ladder stand lasted 15 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.