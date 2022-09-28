Deer archery season begins Saturday. I began bow hunting in 1962 when there were fewer than 4,000 licensed archers. Times have changed. Then one could not use a crossbow without a medical exception. Now anyone who puts down the money for a license can hunt with one. In those days the Hoosier deer population was on the rise. It has peaked and now is going in the opposite direction. What’s happening?
Earlier this week the Indiana DNR announced it was reducing the County Bonus Anterless Quota from two deer to one in Fayette, Franklin, Union and Wayne counties. The culprit is Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in that region.
EHD occurs during dry periods of summer and early fall. When water levels recede, midges (no-see-ums) hatch out of the mud. When deer come to the water source, they get bitten by these mites causing EHD.
Infected deer develop a high fever and go to water. Five years ago, three dead deer were removed from Westwood Lake, all victims of EHD.
There is confusion linking EHD to blue tongue disease. They are similar but not the same. Both are viruses that can affect deer. EHD is far more common. Researchers claim EHD has been around since the 1890s. EHD and BTD do not affect humans.
EHD occurs naturally in our deer herd every year. It seems to have a five-year cycle.
You are a vital component in helping our DNR manage our state’s deer herd. If you see a deer that does not seem to fear humans, appears to be weak, circling (on land or in a lake), and has other neurological signs, contact the DNR and/or your local conservation officer.
If you come across a dead deer, report it. Often the expired deer will exhibit a swollen tongue, eyelids, neck or head. A few deer, perhaps 10%, survive EHD and develop antibodies. About 20% of our deer herd has EHD antibodies. A Madison County man had four of his penned deer die of the disease last year. The fenced area was in a creek bottom with some standing water.
EHD is not normally found in domestic animals, but antibodies have been found in sheep, cattle and pigs.
The infections will cease after the first hard freeze. Signs of deer having EHD may persist for another two or three weeks.
Another, more serious, Cronic Wasting Disease is practically at our doorstep having been found in Michigan and northern Illinois. In Ohio, 11 deer tested positive last year.
CWD is very similar to mad cow disease and has been found in 30 states. We have a buffer on our southern border. No cases have been reported in Kentucky.
Using the public’s eyes, our DNR can alter limits before the season begins but not after. This bonus reduction, in the aforementioned counties, was made just in time.
Actually, you may harvest a survivor of EHD. If you kill a deer with groves in all its hoves, the animal may have survived an EHD infection. The groves are similar to what you may have seen when you lost or damaged your fingernail. It differentiates between the old growth and the new.
Fear not from the EHD, enjoy the upcoming deer season and take the time to report diseased whitetails.