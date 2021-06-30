I’ve gone from fabulous fishing last week to a most enjoyable interaction with a 1-year-old baby named Solene. The baby’s mother, Brittany, and aunt, Brianna, played softball for me.
My home became their home, and our friendship far outlasted the game. Brianna has a little girl named Sineya who will be 1-year old at the end of August. The twins will soon be 22 years of age.
I like the outdoors, and I’ve learned babies do, as well. Solene likes to touch leaves, the bark on trees and even the propane tank. She likes the feel of a wicker chair, also.
My back deck has become a new playground. When my beagle Tramp is not being gracious about some subtle ear pulling, Solene likes to crawl up and down the two wooden steps. She also helps with maintenance by pulling leaves from the cracks in the deck. She also tries to catch ants running across the deck.
At night, we go outside to watch lightning bugs and set off sparklers.
This baby is perhaps most intrigued by the mounted deer head on my wall. She talks to it. Solene loves to feel and play with my Arctic fox pelt, too.
Via her stroller, Solene has become a hit with some of the neighbors. Her favorite trip is to go see the chickens a half-mile down the road.
Solene is my little helper when I change the dog's water. It seems like every time her little feet and hands get sprayed with the hose.
She just has to put her feet in the bucket while it is filling.
This little girl loves to eat fresh blueberries and bananas. At the Pendleton Farmers Market last Saturday I bartered some Ball glass jars for a pint of everbearing strawberries. Solene loved those, and they were just the right size for a child her age.
After some fun time outdoors, I fill the washbasin with warm water. Solene sits on the sink top with her feet in the water. We wash hands and feet while she turns the cold water on and off. Behind her is a light switch she likes to flip.
There is so much to do it is difficult to get this little girl down for a nap. One time she fell asleep just leaning against my chest.
In the evening, after Brittany gives Solene a bath, I’m handed this little outdoors girl along with a warm bottle. Sometimes, I have my Echo play “Angel Baby,” Solene’s favorite song. Most of the time I sing a song I wrote for Jourdan when she was a baby. I just changed the lyric to “A Little Bitty Tear Let Me Down.” Only I change the tear to girl. Solene cares not that I sing out of tune, and soon she is in baby’s dreamland.
Brittany and Solene left for Michigan on Tuesday afternoon, but there will be no break in the action. My daughter Jourdan and her husband Ryan arrived later in the day.
I’m pretty sure little Solene had a good time. I look forward to her return in about a week. In the interim, I’m going to incorporate a new workout at the gym -- sitting down and standing up with a 30-pound medicine ball in my arms.
