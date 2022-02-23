Last weekend I had a wonderful time when my daughter Jourdan and son-in-law Ryan Blue came to visit. Friday we visited the Von Gogh and The Lume art exhibits at Newfields Art Center, formerly the Indianapolis Museum of Art. The Lume is a new semi-permanent multi-sensory exhibition that is like nothing this old farm boy has ever seen. Do an online search to see what I mean.
From the museum, we went to 20 Tap to visit with my ice-fishing friend and owner Kevin Mataluci. He excels in brewing craft beers. The food and the beer were good. I enjoyed eating while everyone else engaged in conversation. They were all in tune with the nightlife in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ryan and I needed to spend some guy time together. When Jourdan took her mother to a musical, we made reservations for Texas Roadhouse. You can call ahead and make reservations. They tell you how long a wait and you say aye or nay. The wait was an hour-and-a-half. We stayed home for an hour and watched basketball. We drove to the restaurant and texted: “Here.” Shortly, they called with a table ready.
It was a good chance for us to get better acquainted. Texas Roadhouse ran out of bacon bits and dinner rolls. This should never happen, but the food was good and the service great.
I used to know an old fella who became very sad and went to bed after his kids left from visiting. I now am that old man and know how he feels. However, after Jourdan and Ryan left, I took a nap and went to Greg and Dawn’s for dinner and to watch the Purdue basketball game.
Monday, I was a bit bummed out, but it was 63 degrees. A FaceTime chat with Brianna Contreraz and babygirl Sineya put me in the mood to go rabbit hunting.
I was hunting along Interstate 69 in a big weed patch. Tramp brought the first rabbit around so fast I wasn’t ready and missed it. I guessed wrong on the second path with the hot trail ending in a log pile.
There were more rabbits. I saw four. One rabbit took the dog along the highway. I’ve never had a rabbit cross the interstate, but I lost track of the dog and couldn’t hear him.
I was up and down a 70-yard wooded stretch calling for the dog. It was not about hunting anymore. I leaned my gun against a tree and worked my way closer to the insidious traffic.
I made a decision not to cross the highway fence because the dog might follow my scent. Finally, I heard the faint bawl of my beagle. When he came within sight, I hurried to put the leash on him.
We walked away to the center of the weeds, and I turned him loose again. Quickly, Tramp jumped another rabbit. As the chase went on, I noticed a pair of redtail hawks cruising overhead. I was not the only one wanting rabbit for dinner.
After some time, I went looking for my dog. He was coming toward me, nose to the ground. The rabbit was sitting in a bush next to me. It darted across the path headed for the strip of woods along the highway.
Tramp was none too happy when I stopped his pursuit, but he is not a cat with nine lives.
The senior hunter and the old dog had a good afternoon. We returned home with an empty game bag full of new memories. I got to thinking, my beagle is family, too, and as long as I have him, I’m never alone.
