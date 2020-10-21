Doing things with my kids is very special, even if it is just going to Greg and Dawn’s for Sunday dinner, watching a game with Brian and Barb or doing something challenging with Jourdan and Ryan. The last couple of weeks, I have checked all the boxes.
Brian Casey (Bramwell) is the host of the morning show on Max 93.5 FM with studios at Daleville. He and I split the distance and met for an afternoon of fishing at a pond near Middletown.
We were after big redear and bluegill. Brian rigged a Muey jig tipped with a wax worm. I was going to experiment a little with a Charlie Bee and Whirly Bee from the Slider Lure Company.
The little jig works well during the spawn, but redears eat snails. I thought, perhaps, these artificials, rigged with a black grub might better emulate their natural food.
A falling barometer and spitting rain made for perfect conditions, and both the redears and bluegills were slamming our baits. We quickly learned to feel the weight of the fish before setting the hook. To do otherwise meant having the grub tail nipped off.
The bladed grubs won the day, with Brian outfishing old dad just a tad. The conversation and bonding were even better than the angling experience.
Last Friday, I drove to Nashville, Tennessee, to visit my daughter, Jourdan, and son-in-law Ryan Blue. She has a successful marriage counseling practice, and he is a computer programming guru. Their careers complement each other very well.
I arrived at a table full of dried meats, fruits, cheeses and vegetables. I love Gouda and don’t remember what the other two were, but one was a slice of very fine goat cheese.
Jourdan likes to fold my security blanket and store it until I go home. One example, the 1,100-foot zip line running through tall hemlocks in an Alaskan rain forest. I had to repel down from the last platform 85 feet.
My “big surprise” this time was a 32-mile bike ride on the Natchez Trail. No, she was not trying to challenge me to my limit. The bikes were electric.
We rented the bikes and trail guide at Pedego Electric Bikes in Franklin, Tennessee. The bikes sell for about $5,500 and are very well made. They have a full-throttle on the right handlebar and a pedal-assist on the left. Peddling works as a generator and also activates the motor. Peddling on flat ground was fine with a setting of “1” or “2.” Going uphill demanded a “3” setting or full throttle.
The tour was fun and scenic. We stopped frequently for water breaks and photos. Downhills were fun where we often reached speeds of 35 mph.
Sunday morning, my daughter took me to a huge, indoor farmer’s market at Bicentennial Park. This was the largest market of its kind I have seen. The park was historical, with markers depicting a timeline of events including Civil War battles and casualties.
My takeaway was two bags of field ripe tomatoes and some banana-nut bread. What a neat place to visit on a dark cloudy day in Nashville. This was a relaxing, fun time for me and one I will cherish for a long time. I love my children.
