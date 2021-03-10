James Lasswell had already fished a crappie tournament in Alabama. His equipment was fine-tuned and ready to go again. I received an invite to fish with him last Sunday.
He said, "I’ll bet there is warm water coming into this one bay, and the fish will be on the docks.”
When I crappie fish Morse this early, it is in 12 to 18 feet of water on the edge of a creek channel flat. Lasswell seems to catch fish shallow most of the time. The early morning temperature had dipped to 24 degrees. How warm could the water be that was feeding his bay?
Lasswell dashed my doubts pretty quickly with a nice crappie on his second cast. Soon, I had one on. Some fish were shallow, but the cool night had moved them a little deeper and out in front of the docks, which made the crappie easier to catch.
The problem got to be there were only six docks we could catch fish on. We tried other bays, only catching one. The water anywhere but this one bay was muddy.
By noon, the crappie had moved back under the docks and piers. It took some skillful “dock shooting” to get them. This is where you put your jig between your off-hand index finger and thumb. Let the jig down to the first guide from the reel. Pull the jig back to put a good bend in the rod and let go. Done right, the jig will shoot and often skip way under the rod.
Manufacturers make dock shooting rods. I was using a seven-foot Ozark rod. Lasswell’s rod was 7.5 feet.
We worked hard for 18 keepers up to 12 inches.
I called James the next day to tell him these fish were full of partially digested minnows. This info turned on a light.
“We should have Spider Rigged the mud flats in front of those docks. I saw minnows skipping out there,” he said.
What turned out to be a decent catch might have been a magnificent creel had we made the right adjustment. It appears now the dock crappies might have taken cover with full bellies. We did get a lot of short hits.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, I went south and so did my fishing. I knew the forecast called for high winds, but there was someone I needed to meet.
I did not catch a fish. Furthermore, I had great difficulty getting my Jon boat back to shore. The shoreline is very shallow, making it necessary to charge the bank while tilting the trolling motor to keep the prop from hitting the bottom. As soon as the front end came in contact with the shore, a gust of wind would blow me back out.
Finally, and in a timely manner, I banged the bank and quickly moved to the front of the boat, breaking a rod on the way. I grabbed a log but lost my grip. In a continuous motion, I ran my right hand to the bottom of the lake and began pulling. That got me where I needed to go.
The trip was frustrating, but I reconnected with old friends and made some new ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.