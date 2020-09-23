Recently, I went scouting for deer at a nature preserve near Bloomington. I have never seen a better example of overbrowsing. The woods looked like a dustbowl. I noticed, too, there were very few acorns except for one red oak. There were no fresh signs of deer, which made me wonder if perhaps I should find a stand site in the swamp below.
The top of the ridge butted private property with several gorges sharply dropping to the swamp. I must not get closer than 50 yards from private property.
There was a lot more sign in the bottom where goldenrod and ragweed give way to cattails. A great place for deer to hide when the shooting starts.
It is mandated I hunt from a 12-foot or higher stand, yet there are no trees much larger than 10 inches in diameter. I may have to invest in a tripod stand.
We desperately need rain, and the lack thereof is in my favor at the moment. The swamp has a creek running through it.
Just up the road, I talked with Mike Spalding, a forester at Morgan Monroe State Forest. He reported their mast crop is down about 80%.
“A late freeze killed the buds on most of our nut trees. The exception is our shagbark hickories and red oak,” he said.
There are also a few walnuts.
Something Spalding told me is interesting.
“It takes red oak two years to set on acorns," he said. "If the fruit set on last year, this year’s late freeze will not affect them.”
Red oak produces some of the largest acorns, but they are bitter and not as preferred as the much sweeter white oak acorns.
I was going to hunt Morgan-Monroe on the way home but missed the exit. Spalding assured me there were lots of squirrels.
If you hunt or hike this property in temperatures above 68 degrees, be aware of rattlesnakes. There are some big ones there, and they are a protected species.
In a conversation with my farmer friend, Gene Best, we got on the subject of predicting winter. If you see squirrel nests built high in the trees, we will have a mild winter.
Best noted if ears of corn are sagging on the stalk and the husk wrapped loosely around the tip, it is a sign of a mild winter to come. However, when the corn ears are pointing up and the husks are tight, the winter will be harsh.
Mean Gene said, “Make sure your ice auger blades are sharp. It looks like a cold winter coming.”
Folklore has it the wooly worm is a good predictor of winter. The ends of the wooly are dark with orange in the middle. If the dark portion on the head end is the longest, then the winter will be cold early. The opposite is true if the rear end is longer. The wider the band of orange, the milder the winter. However, wooly worms molt six times before reaching the adult stage, with the last stage producing the longest orange band. They get under leaves and rocks to survive the winter, turning into a beautiful orange tiger moth -- of which there are 260 species -- the next summer.
Split open a persimmon seed in late October. If the root inside is shaped like a spoon, we will have heavy snows. A knife? Freezing rain. A fork? Mild winter. I usually manage cutting myself before I get that far.
Saturday, hunting and fishing is free in celebration of National Hunting & Fishing Day. If also marks the beginning of the youth deer season.
