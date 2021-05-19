Something has found a spot in the back of my mind for five, maybe seven years -- way back when Charlie Brewer Jr. showed me a photo of a double-limit of big Kentucky Lake redear (shellcrackers). He caught them on his Slider Company 1½-inch grub. It just didn’t seem possible.
I’ve had people tell me for years you can only catch this often understood fish on live red worms or a piece of nightcrawler. I proved that wrong several years ago when I caught several on a 1-inch Slider Panfish Grub.
The grub Charlie used just seemed too long at a listed 1½ inch. In fact, I measured it at 1¾ inches. This kept eating at me, so I contacted Brewer for clarification. Turns out he cuts ¼ to ⅓ of an inch off of the head and uses his 1/32- or 1/16-ounce panfish jig that sports a small, No. 8 short-shank hook. Now we are in the ballpark.
I have had some success with Brewer’s Charlie Bee on redears. It has a 1-inch grub with an under-riding spinner. It is very small. This Crappie Grub would be a step up in length and diameter.
Joe Jones and I decided to fish specifically for redear on a local lake Tuesday. He was using a Muey 1/32-ounce bluegill jig and I the cut-down version of the Slider grub.
We had an unbelievable day catching these beautiful fish on main lake points. In all, we caught about the same number of fish -- about 35 each. However, the bigger bait caught the three largest fish plus three big crappie.
Joe was tipping his little jig with a wax worm (bee moth). I began doing the same but soon determined it was not necessary.
A problem I had was keeping the grub positioned so the paddle tail would work correctly. There is no bait-keeper on the Slider panfish jig. I will try super glue the next time or see if I can find that light of weight jig with a keeper.
I was throwing this lure on a spinning outfit with 8-pound test line. That is coming off, and my new spool of Berkley 3-pound test Fireline is going on. This is 1-pound test diameter and feels like sewing thread. I’ve never seen it at this pound test in stores. You will probably have to order it from Bass Pro Shops. Get the 300-yard spool. The bright color will not bother the redear, bluegill or crappie. This braided line is expensive but will greatly outlast other types.
• • •
I was driving on a country road Monday. It had just quit raining. I saw a doe in a field. She had just given birth to her fawn, and it struggled to its feet. I did not stop for a closer look for fear of frightening the mother.
While Joe Jones and I were fishing, we observed a mink attacking a mallard duck. The predator lunged at the duck from the shore getting a paw full of feathers and nothing more. The mink swam back to shore. Who do you root for, the hungry predator or the lucky duck?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.