Gloves are an essential component of outdoor gear. I’m pretty sure I have more gloves than most. There are my mesh camo gloves for turkey hunting, heavy mitts for ice fishing, lined leathers, insulated and even gloves with zippered pockets for chemical hand warmers. Sadly, most of my gloves are missing mates.
I’m right-handed but shoot left-handed. Often, while hunting, I take my left glove off and keep my hand in a coat pocket until I’m ready to shoot. My coveralls have pockets and an opening very similar to the pocket that allows me access to my pant pocket. If I put the glove in the inner slot, it is going to slide down my pant leg to the ground when I begin walking.
If it is not quite cold enough for the coveralls, I wear a medium-heavy jacket. The pockets on this garment are a little shallow, but that’s alright unless I have other things in them. I dress in layers, so there is usually a hoodie with a pouch under the jacket.
You might guess most of my gloves are right-handed, and you would be right. However, my right thumb opens my cell phone, and I text with my right fingers. I have an On-X hunting app, weather app and use my phone to check the time when the day is nearing the end of legal shooting time. Since I don’t need to leave my right glove off for much time, it doesn’t get lost nearly as often as the left.
Losing a glove is like making a turnover in a football game, it can cost you. One time, I made an interception. There was snow on the ground, and I was walking the edge of a picked cornfield. Something orange caught my eye up ahead. It was an expensive glove made especially for hunting. I eased around a bend, and there was the mate to that glove. That was 30 years ago. Those gloves were lost in a house fire.
My all-time favorite glove for winter deer hunting is not made anymore. I’m so thankful it fits my left hand. One evening last week, I arrived home from hunting, and it was gone.
The next morning I tried to retrace my steps and look for deer at the same time. I did not find it. Four days later, I did find it soaking wet from the rain. Soon, I reached a fencerow and unfolded my hunting chair.
The wet glove was not going to work in my right jacket pocket with my phone. I would have had to stand up and unzip my jacket to put the wet glove on my hoodie. I had a great idea, “I’ll just put it inside the top of my jacket and remember to secure it when I get ready to leave.”
When I got back to the truck, my favorite glove was missing as well as one of my leather gloves.
Sunday morning, I retraced my movements once again. Fortunately, I found both gloves.
This may all sound very frustrating, but two years ago Thanksgiving, I went back to find my favorite pair of gloves and shot a big buck.
After my hunt Sunday morning, I stopped at a Speedway station for some hot coffee. I parked adjacent to the back door, looked over at the curb and there lay a pair of gloves. I left them there and smiled.
