Last Saturday, I joined some fellow scribes for the Annual Hoosier Outdoor Writer’s conference at Turkey Run State Park. It is always good to reunite with old friends and learn new things about the outdoors. There was one thing though that disturbed me.
When I say old friends, I mean old as in seniors. Most of us have been members for 30 years or longer. I joined at the invitation of former Indianapolis Star outdoor columnist Bill Scifres way back in 1972. Scifres was my idol, and to this day I remember many of the great stories he told.
HOW needs some new blood. If you are a young person who enjoys the outdoors, I suggest you give writing a try. Heck, if you are under 50 years old, we need you in our organization.
HOW is a professional writer’s organization for paid communicators, but we also have supporting members (usually businesses/manufacturers) and associate members.
Writing is so much easier than it used to be. I began in 1970 with a portable typewriter. I used white-out to correct my mistakes, with many more miscues going unnoticed.
Jim Bailey gave me my big chance. He was the Herald sports editor at the time. I wrote my weekly column for several months before they decided to keep and pay me $15 a column.
I read books on writing. One of my favorites was “The Suspended Sentence.” Now you can download apps such as free Grammarly or Grammarly Professional. It corrects spelling, punctuation and even points out incomplete sentences and makes suggestions.
There are online magazines like the one I write for, Rambling Angler Outdoors, and a whole lot of print publications. I will sponsor memberships for anyone who gets into outdoor communications. Perhaps, I can help you get started. It is time the longest living member of HOW has his vines produce some fruit.
Before I left for the conference, I packed with the intent of staying at my cabin in Owen County on Saturday night and then fishing Sunday and Monday.
At first, I was not going to load my Uncle Buck pond Prowler in the bed of my GMC. There was a Jon boat I could use at the lake, though it was very uncomfortable to sit in.
The problem is loading by myself. I drag the lip of the two-man boat to the edge of the tailgate where it rests until I climb into the bed. I bend down to grab two handles and then pull back to slide the boat about halfway into the truck bed. Next, I hop to the ground and push the boat the rest of the way in. After that, I load the trolling motor, battery, seats, tackle, rods and a cooler The load is secured with a ratchet strap. Each trip, I load and unload a total of four times. Once on the water, it is very comfortable to fish.
One may argue catching one 10-inch bluegill makes a trip worthwhile, but I only caught eight fish total in a day’s fishing. And it was very windy.
All this work is a reminder to quit going by myself.
Marty Warner of Pendleton was walking on the edge of his pond when he saw two bass struggling in shallow water. A 15-inch bass had tried to swallow a 12-inch bass. It seemed a hopeless situation until Warner separated them. The fish were still alive and swam off.
This is an extreme example of the overpopulation of bass. Fisheries biologists advise you to remove 25 bass per acre every year.