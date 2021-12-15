I’m in Owen County at this writing, hunting deer with a muzzleloader. Tuesday was gray and overcast, yet my environment was amazing. I mused how does one explain the beauty of the woods in the winter with no snow?
I decided to text my old friend Dr. Steve Wright to see if I could put it into words. He needs this experience more than I do but can’t get away. Steve is quite a marksman, and these woods are full of gray squirrels.
This is my text to him: How do you explain how beautiful a hilly woods is on a winter’s evening? I’m sitting on a knob overlooking a small stream. The sky is overcast with the only color being the white sycamores in the bottom.
I sat a bucket of corn in the barn for the horses. What a wonderful smell. It reminds me of when I used a saddle blanket for a pillow while hunting elk in Montana.
The property I hunt has nine horses and three barn cats. There used to be a lot more cats, but predators have dwindled their numbers.
One morning, recently, the caretaker opened the barn door to find a dead coyote. Apparently, the horses killed it. Perhaps, the cats can rest easy for a while.
Wednesday morning, I sat for a couple of hours, endured a brief rain and then began to still hunt. Through the pines, I saw movement at about 80 yards. Hoping it was deer, I leaned against a large wild cherry tree.
A concentration on the area revealed a flock of five wild turkeys feeding and taking their time. I watched them come out of the thicket, go down a hill and cross the property line, giving up a secret they had kept from me for 15 years.
The fence is quite adequate to keep the horses in, but there is a wash under it as the line goes down a steep grade. The flock went under the fence. Wild turkeys would rather go under a fence than fly over it. This will be a place I want to watch next spring during the turkey season.
My plan was to fish this 62-degree afternoon, but the wind gusts are 26 mph. Perhaps I will go after those pesky squirrels who won’t quit barking at me. Then again, there is an addition to this property I need to scout.
Wednesday evening might be my best last chance to harvest a deer.
The woods are alive with deer, turkey, crows, hawks, woodpeckers, squirrels and me. Whatever my experience, I have learned to see the intangible beauty of the dark gray woods on a winter’s day.
