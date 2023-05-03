Central Indiana morel hunters were shaken by the coldest May 1 in history. I made some exciting observations leading up to this marker in meteorological history. In the process, I may have answered a question long awaiting an answer.
Ray Novak opened the 2023 Indiana wild turkey season more excitedly than we bargained for. About 20 minutes before first light, he was blowing on an owl hooter. This will often elicit a gobble from a tom turkey on the roost. This is a ploy to get the turkey to give away his location so we can set up 60 yards away and lure him, at daylight, to a sweet-talking hen.
After a few blasts on the hooter, we were startled to hear something running up behind us. We turned to find ourselves face-to-face with a bobcat. The surprised feline put on the brakes turned and loped over a log. The reply we were hoping for did not occur.
Our first plan is to call a gobbler off the limb. If this fails, we put out two hen decoys and watch an open dusting area.
It didn’t take long for a large hen turkey to discover our setup. She came in and gave our decoys a dressing and then attacked. I have it on video.
Ray can hang a little longer than I. He stayed at the blind while I went to visit some friends. Monday afternoon I went looking for the big tom I saw last year. I overlooked a field where seven turkeys strutted last year. Its only occupants on this day were two Canada geese.
Ray saw a lot of deer and a red fox. He had a tom coming to his decoys and the live hen but got busted. A couple looking for ferns and wildflowers drove between Novak’s blind and his decoys on their ATV. They did not realize we were hunting this area and were very apologetic. We have had similar experiences with mushroom hunters.
The next morning, I sat at the property line and watched three gobblers and two hens. At first, they were headed my way but turned and disappeared into the woods.
We are hoping time and bad weather have let things settle down. We plan to be in the Owen County hills as you read this while drinking your morning coffee.
I hunted morels in the rain last Friday afternoon. I found three yellow morels that had just pushed through. The surfaces of the heads were slightly dimpled yet smooth. I’ve often wondered how they keep from getting dirt in the gills. The answer, I believe, is they push through the soil with a smooth head then the flanges develop to give them the sponge appearance.
Scott Underwood and I visited this same woods late Sunday morning. We only had about an hour to hunt and made the most of it. In our find of over 50 morels were three past harvesting and about six left because they were so small. In our bag were some fresh gray morels. I’m encouraged we may find many more.
I’ve been having a problem with my right leg and knee. Every time I venture into the woods, I pay dearly. Once I relax, the tendons and muscles tighten and I can hardly walk. A flat surface gives me no trouble. However, once this sets in, I’m done for the day and taking pain pills at night. The next morning most of the symptoms are gone.
What do I want the most, more morels or a tom turkey? Perhaps Advil and both.