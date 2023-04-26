My morel success has been limited to a few small grays, which are very difficult to see. I’m hearing the same 100 miles south from Gene Arnold. However, a few larger ones are being found. One friend put on the brakes when he found a patch of 18 under one tree. Keep looking and reporting. The fat lady may not sing until May 15 this year.
April could go down as one of the coldest in history anchored by a record-breaking 30 degrees Monday night. The forecast for the next six days has us reaching 60 degrees only once.
For the next few days, I plan to be level-headed and mostly stationary while hunting the elusive Eastern wild turkey. I look forward to the excitement but not the cool mornings.
It is too bad, but the three things I love to do are hunt turkeys, fish the spawn and meander for morels.
I sometimes regret living on six acres in the country. Downed trees, limbs and lots of mowing keep me from enjoying my passions. I love my place, but it is getting to be a bit much.
It is officially spring, and Mother Nature has a schedule. The weather last weekend was cold and windy. This did not keep some serious bass anglers from bringing hefty bags of fish to the scales. I don’t have the names of the winners, the tournament or which day, but it took five bass weighing over 23 pounds to win.
Anglers reported the male bass had red tails from fanning their nests. Big females are ripe for the picking just before they drop their eggs.
I have a little more time before the redear spawn. Thanks to some old friends and a fellow who reads this column, I have gained more knowledge on these fish, the kind of habitat they like and ways to catch them that differ from mine.
Last year, a crappie angler I spoke with at the Geist ramp gave me a small plastic grub and said, “Try these for redears."
I searched every website I could think of and saw no matches. Finally, I asked myself, “Who would know?”
I took two photos of the crappie grub and sent them to James Lasswell. A text came back in short order, “Those are made by Lake Fork Lunker Lures. I will give you all I have.”
He didn’t like using them because the bluegill and redear pull the tails off.
James gave me more than enough to last all summer along with some green-headed sickle jigheads. I have forgotten the name of the grub, but you can find them on the FishUSA website.
I usually forego fishing on my turkey hunts but, should I kill a big tom early, I’ll enjoy the spoils of my victory while my buddy Ray Novac keeps hunting. He tries to make sure I get a bird first.
We had some bad luck last year that forced Novac to go home early and me to explore another section of the property. It was there I saw the biggest tom ever. I watched him all afternoon but could never get him in range. I’m hoping my homemade call, created by the late Leroy Smith, will bring this wary bird within range of my 3.5-inch Browning magnum. Elon Musk would be impressed by this payload.