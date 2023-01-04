The cold weather and safe ice came on quickly. I grabbed my ice auger and bucket full of ice rods from the attic, picked out a couple of rigged poles and went fishing. The trouble is my ice rods are vintage. Some go back to the 1970s. I paid for not being ready.
The cork handle on one rod had dry-rotted. Sometime in the past I super-glued the reel to the rod because the screws wouldn’t hold, and the two separated. My line was old and broke on a double bluegill hook-up. Gone unnoticed, until I stood on the ice, the handle was broken on another reel.
I have 10 rod/reel ice combos. Since the big thaw, I’ve put on new line and taken parts from one to fix another. Everything is in tip-top shape and back in the top of the garage.
Will we have enough sustained cold weather to form safe ice again? Through next Thursday, temperatures will be well above freezing. I see nothing in the long-range forecast through Feb. 3 to indicate any daytime highs below freezing.
I’ve followed weather patterns closely for years. Almost every year, we have a warm spell around Feb. 20 when temperatures reach the upper 50s to low 60s. This is followed by an ebb and flow where cold spells only last about three days.
I like winter, yet never wish for the extremes. Research reveals our bodies make very little vitamin D from October through April, a.k.a., the flu season. All of my outdoor activities do little to help because 85% of my body is covered. Vitamins D, C and zinc get me through these months.
The earliest I’ve ice fished is Dec. 8. The latest was March 6. We have a span of perhaps 17 days in February where it might get cold enough long enough to make safe ice which is four inches. Of course, the long-range forecast could be wrong.
I have a small parcel of property to hunt in a deer-reduction zone. After the snow had been on for several days, I checked the area for tracks. It looked like one or two does use this habitat -- not what I was hoping for.
There were plenty of rabbit tracks. My beagle Tramp and I may hunt them through the end of February. Squirrel season runs to the end of this month. Give me a really nice day and I will be fishing.
This year, I will be celebrating my 79th birthday. You are invited to my party on Feb. 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Versiti Blood Center in Fishers. There will be cake or cupcakes and refreshments. Bring a gift, the gift of life. Your one pint of blood can save up to three lives.
Cardiologist Preetham Jetty attributes good health, in part, to giving blood and having your body replace it on a regular basis. A spokesperson for Versiti recently told me the pool of people who give blood is shrinking. Many tell me they fear the needle or don’t like it. If you had surgery or were in an accident and needed blood would the needle stick be a problem? I’ve endured more pain hunting rabbits in a briar patch.
Call Versiti Blood Center and make your appointment at 317-916-5150. Give the gift of life. Mention my party.