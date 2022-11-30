Thanksgiving took me to Nashville, Tennessee, to celebrate with my daughter Jourdan, son-in-law Ryan and Jourdan’s mother Terresa. We baked pies, my specialty, the evening prior and enjoyed getting caught up.
I was pushing this old body just a bit. I had been deer hunting with Larry Lawson, spending hours in the cold wind and losing sleep.
My drive to Nashville has never been normal. This trip was no different. I got caught in three different sections of I-65 of stop-and-go traffic. As bad as the delays were getting there, the trip home was much worse.
Jourdan and Ryan have two loving long-haired indoor cats. I like cats but am usually allergic to their dander. Friday morning, I was feeling the effects of my allergy and decided to head home. There was smooth sailing all the way to Edinburgh.
I took the exit and entered the outlet mall. There must have been 30,000 people there for the Black Friday deals. Each of the most popular stores had block-long lines of people waiting to get in. I was there to hopefully replace a favorite Izog sweatshirt.
Seeing the hopelessness of the situation, I tried to leave. My truck moved one spot every 20 minutes. There was one way out with three lines of traffic converging. It took me two-and-a-half hours to reach the exit. My health and disposition fell to a new low.
Once home, a hot shower helped. I had some expired allergy medicine and a bottle of nose drops. After a restless night, I was even worse the next morning. I used an entire bottle of nasal spray. The used tissues looked like a moat around my bed.
The cats get a portion of the blame, but at this writing, I still have problems.
Saturday afternoon, I felt good enough to go with my friend Peggy to Madison’s Candlelight Tour of Homes. There are two more tours Friday and Saturday.
We stopped at the old farmhouse where I grew up. It was a place my grandparents owned. Once a majestic colonial estate with pillars and Ponderosa pines, the place looked beyond repair.
It was difficult to see. The three barns were long gone and only remnants of the old smokehouse remained. Still, my mind was flooded with memories of this place located five miles north of downtown Madison on Highway 7 at the Paper Mill road.
I remember butchering hogs the first weekend in February. The family sat in the smokehouse where there was a fireplace where we cooked pork fat to make lard. It was better than any TV show. We had cracklins to eat as a by-product. There is nothing like it today.
Medications kept me going, but I could feel the congestion settling into my lungs. I would not be hunting on the last day of deer gun season. However, I did have an ace in the hole. Larry Lawson and I were drawn for the late gun hunt at Whitewater State Park.
We made the hunt with only 30 of the 120 hunters drawn showing up. This was not enough to move the deer. Only four whitetails were harvested.
Whitewater is a beautiful park located just upstream from Brookville Reservoir. Whooping Cranes spend most of the winter there. At first light, hundreds flew over our positions in the woods. It is quite a sight to see and hear.
We saw three deer while hunting. With a little light left, we drove by a property Larry has permission to hunt and saw nine whitetails feeding in the picked corn.
I’m looking forward to better health and the beginning of muzzleloader season Saturday.