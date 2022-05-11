One of my faithful said he reads my column just to learn what I have lost recently -- not funny. Unfortunately, it is true -- especially with gloves, sunglasses and cell phones.
When I went through my hunting closet to recover camo clothes for turkey hunting, I found seven right-hand gloves plus a pair I didn’t like because they were too small. I need an extra-large glove. I turned a glove inside out for my left hand. A few days later, I bought another pair of $40 Gortex gloves. Cabela’s had one pair of XL.
I have gone through the thought process of how I lost my left-hand gloves. You see, I shoot left-handed and like skin on the trigger when game is approaching. I’ll quickly pull the glove off with my teeth and put it in an outside jacket pocket or lay it next to me on the ground.
My new mindset is to put the said glove in my pants pocket. This worked well the past few days of my unsuccessful turkey hunt.
Last summer, I lost an especially nice pair of sunglasses. Usually, I’m good at retracing my steps but drew a blank on this one. Last Saturday, I was mowing the yard. I stopped to move some debris from my raised tomato bed, and there were my long-lost glasses. They wintered quite nicely.
Monday morning, I saw a big tom turkey. He was strutting and gobbling while this little hen paid him no mind.
I used trees and terrain to get myself into position, but my quarry kept relocating. Finally, I wound up on a high creek bank overlooking a field the two turkeys were in. They stayed in one area for two hours before the hen left to go nest sitting.
Finally, the gobbler was headed my way. I put myself in the ready position. The bird was larger than any I’ve killed. Just a little more cover to clear and he would give me a good shot.
Suddenly, the old bird turned away. Two hens and a jake had entered the field to do some dusting. Mr. Tom made a beeline to these birds and began strutting and gobbling for them. Finally, the flock turned and disappeared into the woods. I had not slept the night before, and it was starting to wear on me. The bunk in the cabin would surely do the job it failed to do the night before. There was just one problem. I couldn’t find my cell phone. I cleaned all the trash out of the truck while looking for it with no luck. The cabin gave not a clue.
I remembered a certain way I sat was uncomfortable on the creek bluff because my phone was pressing into my hip. Was this the clue I needed? I walked a long way back to the spot, and there it was lying in the dirt by the varmint hole.
Back at my cabin, I turned on the AC and took a nap.
I had made up my mind on this trip fishing would be a part of the action. With wind gust to 36 mph that was out Monday.
I sat on a knoll until sundown to see if any turkeys were roosting there. They were not.
The next morning I positioned near where I first saw the big gobbler. If he didn’t show, the boat already had my gear in it. The wood was calm.
It was still a little windy, so I used an anchor quite a bit. A portion of the lake was covered with algae, and I was picking up green slime when my jig got too close to the bottom. I guessed the fish were not biting and spooky in this clear water.
I began throwing a homemade 1/16th ounce jig my friend Ken McBroom ties down in Kentucky to get more distance. He calls it the #hairycricketjig. It is very simple.
On my first cast with the Hairy Cricket, I hooked a dandy bluegill that measured 11 inches with a deep, thick body. For some reason, most of the gills I caught were jumbo size and full of mushy eggs.
Whether or not the McBroom jig will continue to make a clean sweep is uncertain, but I’m ready to try it on the redear sunfish at Geist.
McBroom has a unique online magazine called Rambling Angler Outdoors with many experienced writers, including myself. You’ll find a photo of the Hairy Cricket and how to order some.