Last fall, I was shooting sporting clays with some friends. At station No. 12, I noticed the left lens of my glasses was missing. I had hung them on my t-shirt. This is a retell of the story with an interesting twist.
I retraced my steps but could not find the lens. I alerted the employees who pick up spent hulls. Two days later the club allowed me to look again before they opened. I did not find it.
The loss was my fault, so I ordered another lens at $100.
“This is unfortunate,” you might say.
Maybe, maybe not.
The last weekend of the deer gun season I was hunting the Hoosier National Forest, near the Digger Duncan cabin. At last light, I was pushing through some low-hanging branches when one sprung back and smacked me in my left eye. The lens popped out and fell into the leaves. I spent the next 15 minutes on my knees but could not find my lens under that lowlight condition.
About now you are thinking, “Old Rick is out another hundred bucks.”
Nope, that would be incorrect.
Long after replacing the first lost lens, I dropped my overhead light/fan remote. It bounced off my nightstand and shot under my bed. I used a flashlight to look for it. The light reflected off of something shiny. I reached for the object and quickly realized it was the first missing lens.
My guess is the lens somehow popped out, fell and was captured in my clothing. When I disrobed, the lens must have taken the same route as the remote. This scenario is difficult to fathom since the glasses were hanging on the outside of my shirt. My guess is the lens fell inside the outside of my shooting bag and lodged inside my pants at the belt.
Even though the lens has been securely replaced, there is something going on I don’t quite understand. I’m wearing my old set until the new year.
Many years ago, I fished a “Big Bass” tournament at Morse Reservoir. I caught the winner on my second cast and knew it. I weighed in the first hour of the contest and then slept under a tree until the last fish was weighed.
When I collected the first-place check and was ready to go, I could not find my jeep keys. Max Pinkerton gave me a ride home where I had another set of keys.
While waiting for my son Greg to take me back to the ramp, I decided to take a shower. I found my keys in the crotch of my underwear. There was a small hole in my pant pocket.
There have been at least two hung bucks harvested in Delaware County this year. One was taken by Jerry Davis on the opening day of archery season. It seems like it field dressed at 280 pounds.
As of Dec. 8, Hoosier hunters have harvested 109,943 deer. This number is over 7,000 more than this date last year.
Delaware County has accounted for 4,424. The harvest, thus far, for Madison County is 3,096. Top county Harrison is at 16,466.
