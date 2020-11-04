For four years, I have left my ladder tree stand in a small woods in Henry County. Although I harvested a nice buck there last Thanksgiving, it is not a good place to hunt, especially when soybeans border the woods. A new element -- young lads riding motorbikes in the field -- persuaded me to remove my stand, a decision that could have saved my life.
I took my son Greg with me to remove the double-wide stand. He ascended 18 feet to the platform in order to release the ratchet that tightened the platform to the tree via a heavy nylon strap. Greg could not get it to release, so down he came and up I went.
The trick was to get it loose enough to slide down the tree once we removed the bottom section of the ladder.
The plan was in play until we could not untie the knots securing another strap anchored to the lower ladder in conjunction with a T-bar. Ill-prepared, I had to return the next day to pick out the knots.
The next day, Greg was working and the farmer was harvesting. No big deal. I could do it myself.
With T-bar disassembled and one of the knots untied, I pulled the strap around the backside of the tree. It lay under the nylon piece that secured the platform. The entire structure was leaning toward me.
I gave the strap a hard yank, and everything securing the stand broke at once. For reasons only God knows, the platform rolled around the tree and fell away from me. All of my nylon security straps were rotten.
Last week, the DNR reported a hunter falling from a tree stand. They mentioned a problem with security straps. He was seriously injured. The No. 1 cause of hunting accidents is falling from tree stands.
I shared my experience with Indiana Deer Hunting Outfitter's Chris Fischvogt. He offers trophy deer hunting on prime land in southern Indiana.
“I can take no chances when it comes to my hunter’s safety. I check my stands often and replace those straps every year,” he said.
Due to COVID, Chis still has some openings. His email is fullrut05@yahoo.com.
The full, blue moon, Sunday night along with freezing nights kicked in the rut a week early. Tuesday morning, I watched a 10-point buck with his nose to the ground going along the edge of a picked bean field. It was 9:45 a.m. I was across the field. He looked at me and then went back to trailing the hot doe.
I made a good hit on a big buck recently. Unfortunately, it totaled my car. I went back the next morning but could not find him. Another deer was killed in that same spot where a creek crosses Indiana 38 east of Markleville. I’m 76 years old, and this is the first deer I’ve hit.
Huge bucks have been taken in Madison and Delaware counties. One was green-scored in the 180s. The other will score well over 200 as a non-typical, according to official scorer Larry Lawson.
Jerry Davis killed a big Delaware County buck that weighed 230 pounds field dressed.
Deer hunting is very exciting but not at the expense of safety. Carefully examine your equipment.
