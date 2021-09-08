Last week’s column about a leaky boat and extracting fish hooks from my hand left room for more information. I returned to the lake with a challenge and an idea.
My son Greg has become astute at reading the weather, especially how fish react to fronts. He called and said, "It is supposed to rain in two hours. Let’s go fishing."
Greg came to my house to do a quick clean of the gutters and trim some low-hanging branches.
The closest water, with good bass, was where I last fished from a leaky boat. Obviously, the problem had to be fixed. I brought with me a tube of Clear Adhesive Sealent and some Fix Tape I found in the “As Seen on TV” aisle at Menards. I chose the tape over Flex Steel.
Two rivets were loose and letting in water. I broke them off with pliers and filled the holes with the silicone. Next I cut squares of the thick, clear plastic tape and peeled off the adhesive cover -- much like a Band-Aid.
The tape sealed, and we launched. Water poured in from a break in the weld at the bottom corner of the transom, far below these two fixes. The clouds were thickening, and we still had the same problem. We pulled the boat back onshore.
This leak on a weld might not seal. It was large enough to see the paper towel as I was wiping it dry on the other side. I applied the sealant and then the tape. This fix did not look as good as the other two. The weld made for a rough, uneven surface, and I could only apply the tape on the outside.
With much apprehension, Greg and I launched the boat again. We stood, watched and waited. The patch held.
Our window of opportunity was closing fast. For some reason, the bite was off. We caught one 15-inch bass on a 4-inch Slider.
My weather alert phone app alerted us 15 minutes before the rain came. It was sprinkling as we unloaded the boat, and it began pouring just after we climbed into the truck.
My friend, retired DVM Philip Shirley, posed a question I did not answer in last week’s article.
“How do you get a hook out of your hand without medical assistance?”
Dr. Shirley has removed many hooks from dogs and cats. He usually ran the hook through and cut it off. If I’m by myself, I push down hard on the back of the hook to create a gap in the flesh above the barb and then slide the hook out.
The best way takes another person to help. Do the aforementioned, but first tie fishing line to the bend in the hook. As you push down, have your accomplice pull on the line. This procedure will usually work with ease.
Your best source for seeing this done is on YouTube. Search "Kevin VanDam demonstrates how to remove a hook with braided line." He was fishing a Bassmaster tournament when he buried a hook in his hand past the barb. He motioned the film crew, in another boat, to come to his aid. He was back fishing in five minutes.
For some reason, the fish didn’t cooperate on this trip, but our return should go smooth because of the effort put forth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.