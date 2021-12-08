I was born in 1944 in Madison, about five miles north of the old Ohio River city. About 1950, I can remember my family going down Hanging Rock Hill (Indiana 7) on Saturday evenings. It was like a community get-together. I got so tired and just wanted to pull my dad along.
Our big treats were chocolate malts at Ingall’s Drugstore and Hamburgers at Hinkle’s Grill. The drugstore is long gone, but they are still flipping burgers where you can sit on a round stool at the counter in Hinkle’s.
This was before the days of FM radio. I remember WSM out of Nashville, Tennessee, fading in and out as we negotiated the sharp curves. Our family -- my mother Mildred, father Herold, sister Lois and brother Roger -- enjoyed the Grand Ole Opry.
I remember Roy Acuff, cousin Minnie Pearl, Hank Snow, Ernest Tubb, Hank Williams and many others.
At that time, the Grand Ole Opry was being held at the Ryman Auditorium. This Historic structure was built by riverboat captain Thomas Ryman in 1885 and was originally called the Union Gospel Tabernacle. It seats 2,362.
Just before his death in 1905, Ryman made his wishes known the venue was never to be named after him. His community and friends decided differently after his passing.
The Ryman became the home of the Grand Ole Opry from 1943-74.
Last year, I saw “Straight No Chaser” at the Ryman. What a unique structure it is to this day.
Last week, it was time to check off another item on my bucket list as well as visit my daughter Jourdan and her husband Ryan. They live in Nashville. After all these years, I was going to the Grand Old Opry House.
The regular Opry is still staged on Saturday nights. What we attended was their first Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry featuring Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Lori Morgan and other great entertainers.
My mother was a talented pianist as was my sister Lois. They made several trips to the Ryman and the Grand Ole Opry House. I can now see why and wish I had gone with them.
This visit opened so many memories of my childhood. I suggest you visit Madison. It is an old German town with beautiful church steeples, well-kept historic homes, the Lanier Mansion and Clifty Falls State Park with beautiful vistas of the river valley.
Like my old river town, Nashville has a lot of history. I like to visit its Farmer’s Market. Hand-crafted items are the norm. I bought Jourdan two coffee mugs from the old gentleman who molded them from clay.
Outside the market is a walkway with Civil War markers. A slow walk and read will take you from the first battle to the last. One told of the horses dying of starvation and the men on the brink of the same, and yet they fought.
Another well-preserved memory we visited was the Cheekwood Estate and Botanical Garden. With 2.3 miles of Christmas lights, a fabulous mansion and elaborate horse stables, this is a must-visit when you go to Nashville.
The recollection of this trip and the enduring hug from my daughter will fold in nicely with my favorite childhood memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.