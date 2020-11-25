Mother Nature does not always give you what you want but can sometimes give you what you need.
I’ve been way behind on house cleaning with company coming for Thanksgiving. I bit my lip and stayed home to get things in order. Sometime after sundown Saturday, I departed for my cabin in the rolling hills of Owen County. I had an appointment with a big buck.
It rained all night and was still pouring come sunup. My weather app reported the rain would quit at 9:30 a.m. It did let up enough for me to head for my Summit climbing tree stand.
The light rain lingered for another hour before turning to a drizzle. Nothing seemed to be moving. At 11:22 a.m., I heard the first shot of the day. In the next hour, I heard 11 more, then all was quiet.
Earlier, gray squirrels were everywhere. Squirrels seem to be most active in soft rain or mist. One little gray was carrying nuts up a tree and depositing them into his bank -- a cavern left when a limb broke off.
By his action, was this squirrel predicting a winter with heavy snow? Not one nut did he bury in the ground. Come 1 p.m., the squirrels, woodpeckers and songbirds all seemed to take a break.
The cold rain had finally found its way to my inner layer of clothing. I took leave of my tree and began still hunting.
Easing down a slope, I saw movement ahead. It was something I like to hunt but not deer. A flock of wild turkeys was scuffling through the leaves foraging for food. In my observations, it seems wild turkeys only scratch through oak leaves. Oaks are the last to lose their leaves, thus, the acorns fall to the ground first.
Just seeing the turkeys was not important. It was where they were. Covering the unstirred portion of leaves were piles of turkey droppings. I looked up and saw big, horizontal limbs -- the kind turkeys like to roost on. Perhaps this information will help me and Ray Novak set up on a big tom come April.
After changing into dry clothes, I took stand in the same place. The rest of the day was uneventful except for pileated woodpeckers jarring grubs out of the dead timber.
Last Thanksgiving, I shot a big buck about noon. It may be later in the day, but I’m going for a repeat performance.
Earlier this week, my son Corey Swift, his son Corey Jr. and wife Goy came to visit from California. I had lost track of Corey when he was about 8 years old. We were reunited through Ancestry.com.
I treated the guys to a guided pheasant hunt at Buck Creek Outdoors. Our guide was Cole Owens. We had eight pheasants released. The dog points the bird and one of us walks in to flush it. Goy came along to take photos. My son proved to be an excellent shot.
Buck Creek Outdoors, is a family business located just south of Muncie. One of these bird hunts will make an excellent Christmas gift. These folks don’t have a workable website, and they don’t take credit cards. The guide is $25 per hour and the pheasants were $23 each. Chukar and quail are less. Our hunt, with eight pheasants, was $170. They have gift certificates.
Contact Cole Owens at (765) 256-0239.
