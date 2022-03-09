The following is a chapter from a book I’m writing on Storyworth. The format was a Christmas gift from my daughter Jourdan. Storyworth asks you a question, often about your childhood, once a week. Your summation of that topic becomes a chapter in your book.
At the end of one year, Storyworth will print a few hardcover copies of the book I never would have written. All I have to do is not fall behind.
If you do not consider yourself a good writer, there is help on the way. Download a free or advanced version of Gramerly. It will highlight your mistakes and misspellings and even make suggestions should you do the unthinkable and write an incomplete sentence.
One thing it or Google Search could not help me with is the word "pandelli." My search can find no such word, but I know it exists in some form.
With little time to type my column this week, I hope you will enjoy it. I and brother Randy are driving to Chicago to pick up our brother Roger when he arrives from Ukraine via Warsaw, Poland.
My parents gave me a BB gun when I was 7, but I soon discovered my dad had a single-shot .22 Winchester rifle. He let me shoot it a few times, and I took note he put the live rounds in a desk drawer.
When I was 10 years old, our family would make return trips to my grandparents' farm in Madison, where I was born. When the car trunk was fully packed, I would slip the old gun in at the last minute. I was all-too-willing to unpack the trunk at our arrival. I would quickly hide the gun in the shed or smokehouse.
On one such trip, I awakened early, retrieved the gun and headed for the Gorley farm, about a mile up the road. I asked Mr. Gorley if I could take his dog Brownie, a beagle, hunting. He agreed.
I hunted for hours along a railroad track. Brownie kept running rabbits to me, but I could not get a shot. Finally, with the dog tired and the boy thirsty, a rabbit circled back and sat up on its hind legs to listen for the dog. I shot the rabbit and said “good boy” to the dog. I was very excited.
I wanted so to tell everyone about my hunt but gave the rabbit to Mr. Gorley. Mrs. Gorley had just made some apple pandelli and gave me a piece. I drank water from their garden hose.
All these years later, I wonder if my dad knew what I was up to and just didn’t want to take any grief from mom but really didn’t mind.
The greatest shot I ever made was with that old .22. A red fox was running down a fencerow away from me. At quite a distance, I shot the fox in the back of the head.
At the time, there was a $7 bounty on fox. I cut off the ears and took them to the county treasurer’s office. That was a lot of money in those days. A new car cost about $3,000.
I always had ammo. I kid could buy a box of cartridges with no questions asked. Those were simple days with no TV, FM radio or air conditioners.
