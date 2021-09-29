The youth deer hunting season was last weekend, and according to the Indiana DNR website about 3,000 deer have been taken thus far. A portion of that number is for deer harvested from deer reduction zones, formerly called urban zones.
Deer reduction zones are private properties in mostly urban areas. Unless local ordinances specify otherwise, you can use rifles chambered .240 or larger. Check the precise details on the DNR website where you will also find a map of the reduction zones.
Pay close attention here to license requirements. A special deer reduction zone license is needed unless you have a resident youth hunt/trap, lifetime comprehensive hunting/fishing license or license exemption.
I purchase a deer bundle license every year. I needed a deer reduction zone license to hunt deer Monday evening. These are “earn a buck” situations where you must kill a doe first. The limit is 10, but only one can be antlered. You need a license for each deer taken. The DNR will ask for the specific location.
If I earn and kill a buck on this reduction property with my reduction license, I can harvest another buck during firearms season with my bundle license.
New on the DNR website is a running tally of this season’s deer harvest, including numbers for each county.
I was hunting in a big backyard with a water source. The landowner often sees deer come to his water several times a day. I was hoping to see some activity about sunset.
I had permission and was legal, but hunting in late September on an 85-degree day didn’t feel right.
Mosquitos were something I had not prepared for, but a brisk south wind kept most at bay. I’ll be sure to remember the repellent next time.
Legal shooting time ends one half-hour after sunset. About five minutes prior to that, two does appeared along the property line. They were following the fenceline and would not come closer than the 120 yards I guessed them to be.
I found the largest doe in my scope but did not fire. The neighbor’s residence was in the background. This is often the problem in a reduction zone. However, you should always be aware of what is beyond your intended target. Still, how sweet it is to be hunting with my Mossberg .450 Bushmaster in a reduction zone during archery season. I almost feel guilty. Archery season begins statewide Friday.
My plans for the upcoming general deer firearms season fell into place with a phone call Tuesday morning. A friend called to talk deer hunting and to tell me about 98 acres he bought in Orange County.
“It butts against 4,000 acres of Hoosier National Forest property,” he explained.
How ironic is it that I will be hunting with two friends from Florida about 30 miles from his place?
Tim also has a place to hunt in Owen County, as do I. Plus, I have a cabin we can stay in.
We are planning on hunting the entire first week of gun season. If our tags get filled, we have a 12-acre lake brimming with big panfish.
