I have five local ponds/pits I can get to pretty quickly. If I don’t play the barometer, they can be like the Dead Sea. There are other factors. Regardless of the barometer, the first light and last light will find some bass feeding. Still, a falling barometer is the best time to find fish active.
I have a weather app on my phone. I can scroll down to see what the barometer is doing at any given time. When it first begins falling is usually a good time. Monday was an exception. Rain was forecast for 2 p.m., then moved an hour later, then 6 p.m., and finally 7 p.m.
On this day, the pressure began falling at about noon, yet the sky was mostly sunny. My son, Greg, does not get off work until 5 p.m. This seemed perfect even though the barometer had been falling all afternoon. We would be on the water with a dark sky and rain fast approaching.
At 6:30 p.m., we were squinting into the sun located just above the horizon with very little wind. We were catching bass, but they were in the shade and very tight to cover. They were spooky, too. I wound up taking the slip sinker off my plastic worm. Landing on top of the brush or on the bank and slipping our 10-inch worm or Sinko into the water worked best.
Before we launch the owners' old rowboat, we make some cast from the bank. I had a good hit working a blue Sinko through some brush. The fish felt big but quickly wrapped my line around the base of the bush. I had no choice but to break off.
An hour or more later we approached the bush and saw it shaking violently. The bass was still on. Greg saw my line on top of the water but could not get down to my bait. The bass had freed itself anyway.
We probably caught 10 fish and had that many more short strikes. Our largest bass was 18 inches. I fear the lake is getting over-populated with bass. An Indiana DNR fisheries biologist told me 25 bass per acre annually must be taken from a pond or pit to maintain a good growth rate.
I asked if this meant just small ones, and he said, “No, all sizes.”
Bass live to be about 9 years old, bluegill and crappie about 6. How large they will get depends a lot on the amount of competition they have for food.
To make an analogy, a two-acre lake will support so many pounds of fish. Let’s say 400 pounds. There could be 15,000 stunted fish or 2,000 fish of varied sizes with some quite large.
In not all cases, but I’ve seen stunted bass lakes produce very large panfish because few of the bluegill or readers reach adult size. Conversely, some lakes with stunted bluegill have large bass. It could be because some bass are harvested or, more likely, the bass have a difficult time protecting their nest from all the marauding panfish.
I’m not suggesting you fish in a storm, but if you can play the barometer and fish before and during the rain, the fish will be aggressive.
Greg and I realized we may have fished a couple of hours early. The rain arrived at 8:30 p.m.
When playing the barometer, never fish during a thunderstorm. Some of my best catches have come within the security of a rain suit.