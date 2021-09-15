There are several deer hunting Facebook pages. One is Indiana Rut Report. People have lost their places to hunt. I’ve lost most of my private lands to hunt too, but unlike some, I’m not going on this site to beg. I have a better idea.
We in Madison County may have to drive a little way, but the Indiana Department of Natural Resources manages 158,000 acres of state forest, thousands of more acres of reservoir properties and fish and wildlife areas. On top of that, there are 204,000 acres of the Hoosier National Forest.
The excuse for not hunting public land is there are too many hunters or it is unsafe. I’ve hunted south of Bedford and seldom see another hunter while seeing lots of deer.
I have legally spotlighted this area at night and have seen 30 to 70 deer. Out of all those, there would be about three that were exceptional, but brute bucks don’t grow on trees.
The HNF Office is just off Indiana 37 at the north end of Bedford. The maps are on the wall to study. Pick an area that looks good, and purchase a map of that section. Of course, you can do this online.
Hunting any place south of Bedford might set you up for a bonus wild hog. There are several in the area, and you don’t need a license to hunt them. It is also a good place to see a bobcat.
In some places, private land intersperses with HNF. I have an onX Hunt app on my phone that shows property lines and identifies landowners. This app also helps me find my way out.
If my onX identifies a landowner, I will find that person on social media to learn a little about them and to see if we have any mutual friends before I ask to hunt in person.
Unbeknownst to me, I have not been hunting too far from a place that is said to be virtually impossible to exist in Indiana or anywhere in the midwest.
The Ice Cave is located in southern Green County and is owned by Mrs. Gayle Creager. A rugged ridge runs across her property with a sinkhole atop it. The hole is recessed about 20 feet, and at its bottom is a small opening to the cave. Try to visualize repelling down into this crevice.
Once inside, one will find a vast cave featuring an amazing display of frozen excellence and beauty. Sparkling like a diamond, ice coats the sides and floor of the cavern. Look up to see a number of large stalactites of crystal clear ice hanging from the ceiling.
Ice was once extracted in large quantities during the summer before the invention of the refrigerator. I can remember the iceman delivering a block of ice about once a week for the icebox when I was a young lad.
Geologists can’t explain why ice is found in the Ice Cave year-round, while all other Hoosier caves are ice-free. Most Indiana caves are about 56 degrees. The Ice Cave stays below freezing.
The Green County Ice Cave is a phenomenon that may never be understood.
• • •
The Pendleton Lions Club will host a Kid’s Fishing Derby on Saturday at the Falls Park lighthouse pond. Children ages 5 to 8 fish from 9 to 10 a.m. Kids ages 9 to 12 angle from 10 to 11 a.m. Trophies will be awarded. The event is free.
