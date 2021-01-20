The lingering effects of the coronavirus (not nearly as bad as the flu for me) and a four-day, 2,700-mile road trip had me functioning like a zombie and looking forward to bedtime. I pushed myself to the gym a couple of times and continued to take vitamins and supplements. My beagle had to be wondering why we were not hunting.
I went to see Dr. Steve Wright, my longtime friend. He reminded me of my age and told me getting my energy back might take time. I left his office for home and went back to bed without the magic potion I hoped for.
I had promised to take Dave Schlabaugh and his 16-year-old son Jonathan rabbit hunting. I got my gear together and headed for the briar patch.
The dogs, one a stray I named Lady, soon had a bunny up and running. The cottontail circled a couple of times without us getting a shot.
Jonathan unloaded his single-shot 410 to come down a steep hill. Just as he got to the bottom, Tramp jumped a rabbit that presented an easy shot if one’s gun was loaded. That rabbit holed up on the persistent dog.
Finally, Tramp jumped the main course of a tasty meal at the top of a hill. I hurried up the steep slope to get in position. The excitement of the hunt had stirred my adrenaline. Breathing in the cold air, blowing in my face, was akin to Popeye gulping down a can of spinach. I felt great.
My young friend and Tramp had a rabbit going, Jonathan fired and missed. He, his dad and I were standing together when the dog pushed a rabbit out to the edge of a junk pile. The rabbit stopped and sat up. The teen hunter aimed and just a split-second before his gun discharged, the bunny turned back. The shot landed where the rabbit had been.
Tramp chased the same rabbit my way, and I shot it. When my Remington reported, the stray beagle ran and hid under the truck Dave senior had just pulled up in. The dog is gun shy and free to anyone who wants her. She is young.
The wind increased, and I was dressed a little light. I stood guard facing a log pile where the rabbit my beagle was running would soon arrive. I must have been looking the wrong way for just a second for the dog’s nose does not lie. Tramp worked hard to dislodge the rabbit from this safe fortress.
The rabbit took the dog on a very long run along a gravel pit hillside, across a creek and into a big weed patch. The sun was on the horizon, and my two friends had gone to their truck. My intent was to catch up with the dog and put him on my leash.
After crossing the creek culvert, I could faintly hear the dog. As I tried to get a fix on Tramp’s location his bawls were becoming louder. The rabbit was headed my way and was not likely to swim the creek. He would cross the little bridge.
Just as that thought came to mind, the rabbit came fast down the hill. He was almost out of range and across the little bridge when I fired. To my surprise, the rabbit rolled.
I retrieved my prize and waited for my dog. I let him smell the cottontails. I told him he was a good boy and patted him on the back.
With the dog leashed, we headed down a long lane back to my truck. I got a good dose of the elixir I needed from Mother Nature. This time, I was tired from a fun afternoon in the field.
