“Coyotes have educated rabbits not to run in circles anymore,” said Don LaCount.
The Frenchman has raised field trial beagles all his life. He often runs his dogs in expansive cover areas such as the Mississinewa Reservoir property.
Alan Muey and I recently hunted a large creek bottom, spending most of our time waiting for my beagle, Tramp, to bring ‘em back around.
The last rabbit took the dog to a far-away hillside where it did circle about three times. We assumed the rabbit would come off the hillside and back to our waiting shotguns. However, when Tramp’s barks became stationary, I followed the sounds to the west end of the ridge where there was a junk pile.
I arrived to see my dog’s nose sniffing down a plastic pipe. I lay down my gun and raised the pipe. The wily cottontail poured out the other end and disappeared into a briar patch. I snapped the leash on Trump and headed for the truck.
“Last light” Larry Lawson and I went rabbit hunting Tuesday afternoon at a property with a high hill and several ditches. He showed up in the 1960s vintage red/black plaid jacket and pants. He looked like Elmer Fudd.
The first three rabbits gave us the slip, but a pattern was developing. The last one took to the hill, then dropped down into a deep narrow ditch that led back to the little ravine we ran him out of.
Tramp was in great form and soon had a fourth rabbit headed uphill. I hurried to the top edge of the ditch and waited. Sure enough, this bunny took the same route as the one before but did not make it to the intended destination.
Tramp sniffed the dead rabbit and went on. While Lawson and I were contemplating on how one of us could get down to the main ingredient of a delicious stew, Tramp opened up on another cottontail. I dropped this one about 15 feet from the first. My friend worked his way to the bottom and gathered the two rabbits.
Tramp had another three rabbits going quite a ways from the ditch. They all gave us the slip. However, had we hit the four bunnies we missed, you would have been invited for dinner.
Dave, the owner of the property, pulled up in his truck and said, “It is good to see you guys out here hunting.”
The day was cold and the wind cutting. These days, I find it a little more difficult to talk myself into going, but this was a fun hunt with a good dog and a great friend. I’m glad we went.
I’ve been ice fishing of late. The bluegills have been big but few in numbers. In my quest to find the motherlode, I was drilling new holes while leaving two poles unattended. In my haste to reach my vanishing pole, my feet went out from under me. My boots slid across the hole and kicked the outfit away. The fish got off.
While I was flat on my back, Bob May looked down and said, “Bramwell, this is why you don’t go by yourself.”
My next blunder was at the mailbox. A skiff of snow was over a layer of ice. I took the mailbox down with me. There are certain instances when I forget I’m not 20 anymore.
