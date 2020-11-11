I lived in Jefferson County when I was a pre-teen. I began hunting at age 10. The only deer I saw then were inside the Jefferson Proving Grounds fence. My first deer came with a bow in 1962 just outside that fence. That year there were less than 4,000 licensed archers in Indiana. Few deer, few hunters.
Back then, finding multiple places to hunt was easy. Today, with a thriving population of deer, many of the good private properties are leased. And good luck finding any good habitat that is not already being hunted.
I have one place left to hunt in Owen County, and it is not prime. Plus, just across the property lines in every direction, there are tree stands.
I received permission to hunt a farm in Henry County. My trail cam picked up two bucks and a doe. The landowner told me someone else would be hunting. That someone put a stand exactly where I would have.
Across the road was more good habitat, but I drove by one evening to see a vehicle parked there.
At age 76, I just don’t have the drive to hunt like I used to. I have yet to bow hunt this year and may not.
I somewhat got rid of the “Oh, woe is me” attitude when I jumped four deer from my fence row last Saturday. There were three does and a small buck. They will be safe if they stay there unless grandpa takes an interest in one of the does.
Last summer, I took a four-hour class, background check, online test, provided three references, laid proof of community service and drove 125 miles to put three bullets in a two-inch circle all to qualify for a hunt on a nature preserve.
I was given an area of about 80 acres to share with two other hunters. I scouted it during the dry spell of late September and saw no sign of deer. All that trouble and now I don’t want to hunt it.
In the back of my mind, I was thinking the deer were using a cornfield with a creek border just north or were grazing on the watered golf course to my south. I wondered if the deer would fill this dry void come the rains of October?
I found out last Monday. I drafted a friend visiting from New Mexico, Fabian Saavedra, to go with me. This was under the guise of having a good time in the outdoors.
We spent Sunday night in a cabin, ate a fabulous breakfast at Chambers in Spencer and then fished an Owen County pond until 2 p.m. Monday.
Fabian has a pedigree when it comes to scouting. His gene line traces back to French fur traders, Apache Indians and Spanish explorers.
Just as I had hoped, we found a couple of scrapes and a multitude of rubs. This may be a little better than I thought.
Putting up my 18-foot, two-man ladder stand would have been a no-go by myself. Fabian took to that tree like a squirrel. He sawed limbs and secured the T-bar and ratchet strap while I held the ladder. This young man would not leave until he felt the set-up was safe.
My stand now sits at the edge of a swamp with 7-foot high bulrushes -- a place pressured deer are sure to head for. From that spot, I have the opportunity to harvest 10 deer in six days. What kind of rush would that give this old hunter?
