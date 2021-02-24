My friends had left. I was all alone on the ice last Sunday. One should never ice fish alone, but I felt pretty good about the 8 inches of frozen water under me. All the conversations were gone, and the fish were not biting. This moment gave me time to reflect.
What made this afternoon uncomfortable was not the 34-degree temperature but the howling southeast wind. My gloves were wet and my hands cold -- a small price to pay when the fish are biting.
I thought back on how so many times the bite really turned on the last hour of daylight. I recalled Uncle Art and I caught them so fast the fish were grabbing our baits on the way down. I reflected on the time I caught two 10-inch bluegills at the same time. And I remember a windy day much like this one where I only caught one, but it was the largest one I have ever caught. I hoped for any one of these scenarios, but none materialized
This would be my last day of ice fishing for the season. The weather forecast promised that. In the back of your mind, at age 77, you wonder if this might be your last dance ever on the ice?
Finally, a bite. I quickly pulled a beautiful 9-inch gill through the hole. A few minutes later another fish fell for my jigging.
In my youth, I used an up and down jigging motion while raising and lowering my two jigs to a line. Now, and especially this year, I have to hold my arms next to my legs to stave off too radical a jigging movement. I’ve heard this comes with old age, but I never knew it until I saw it for the first time this season.
All, save the wind, was quiet after those two fish. I took one pole and began fishing the holes vacated by my friends. I got one more bite I missed. That fish never came back.
I had hot chili waiting at Bob May's and ribs at my son Greg’s. The sun was almost on the horizon. This is the last hour, and the fish don’t care. I gathered my gear and was treated to a beautiful late-February sunset on the drive home.
Before you retire your ice auger for the season, may I recommend coating the blades with grease or Vaseline? This will keep the rust away for even two years, as it did for me.
I did not recover my lost shotgun mentioned in this column last week. It was a keepsake.
• • •
We cannot avoid death and taxes. When you fill out your Indiana forms, there is a line for donating to the nongame fund. Our DNR did a great job of bringing back eagles to our state and are working with other endangered species.
With every $5 donation, our DNR receives $9 in federal funds. Your donations will help Indiana’s warblers, bats, salamanders and other wildlife.
I never receive a refund but still have the opportunity to donate online at IN.gov/nongamewildlifefund.
Find out more about Indiana’s nongame and endangered wildlife at wildlife.IN.gov/2356.htm.
