I haven’t fished a tournament since 1989. Kudos to those who do, but I was trying to prove something, and it just wasn’t fun. Crappie pro James Lasswell fishes many tournaments and just happened to need a partner for two Ohio River tournaments. I agreed to fish them with him.
We left Madison County on Friday at 4 a.m. Our destination was Clover and Tar Creek in Cloverport, Kentucky. This is in the Cannelton pool.
My last time being on these creeks was 30 years ago. Then, the flooded timber was partially above the water. All had rotted and was gone. Only the stobs below the surface remained.
Fishing was slow, but we caught enough to warrant returning to these creeks for the tournament. We realized Oil Creek had more crappie but would see many more anglers.
We began by catching three good-sized fish. The largest weighed about a pound. I was fishing like a bass angler by throwing a weedless jig into thick tree tops and in the main channel. All those stumps we found had no fish on them.
We caught several very small crappie. The larger fish were few and far between, and when they did hit, we couldn’t get them in the boat. Four good ones got off at the surface.
We wound up weighing five fish. The tournament limit is seven. We could have kept that many, but two more seven inchers would not have made much difference.
James was using a long pole and dipping jigs in the tree branches. We did not use minnows.
One big tree in the water gave evidence on our electronics there was a big school of crappie. Two competitor friends of Lasswell’s had Live Scope on their boat. He asked them to use this innovative device to see if there were any big fish.
The Live Scope showed them all the fish there were small. Live Scopes allow anglers to see the fish and determine their size. Often, one angler will read the screen and direct the co-angler on where to cast. You can hold a jig or minnow in front of your selected fish and tease it to bite. Garmen Live Scopes sell for about $1,700 and add a new dimension to fishing.
Anderson angler Patrick Stone won the tournament with about 7.5 pounds. Second place went to Nick Leisure and his father. Mike Hubbard and Lavelle McKinney captured third place.
Hubbard and McKinney used Crappie Monster jigs and live shiners under a bobber in one-to-three feet of water. Their fish were hugging the bottom.
We saw a lot of snakes, deer and a huge beaver hut. A small doe was preening herself in the water, not paying us much attention as we approached.
The post-spawn bite was slow, but it will heat up when the water cools this fall. There are also redear in some of these Ohio River tributaries.
We not only caught crappie but plenty of bass, three catfish and one sauger.
The next Slabmaster tournament moves way upstream to Lawrenceburg in September.
Will I get back into tournament fishing? Naw, I enjoy fishing with Lasswell and continue to learn a lot about crappie fishing. I still have a lot to learn about the redeared sunfish and will continue to pursue them.
It is fun to see a kid catch their first fish. You can have this experience multiple times by volunteering to assist kids in catching fish at the Indiana State Fair’s DNR Fishing Pond.
I’m pretty sure you get a free pass to the fair. They do it in shifts, so I don’t think the involvement is too long. The Indiana DNR is in dire need of your help to keep this program going.
To help make the annual Kids Fishin’ Pond a success once again, consider registering to volunteer for one or more shifts at bit.ly/FishinPondVolunteer.