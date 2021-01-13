Last week’s column was about Brianna and her 15-week-old baby, Sineya, coming for a visit and then becoming quarantined with COVID. I left off by saying they would be leaving last Friday. We went on quite the adventure after that.
My home has been a safe haven for Brianna and her twin Brittany for almost nine years. In fact, I hosted Brianna’s baby shower last August. That turned into a huge problem. All those gifts were at my house, and she was moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico, some 1,300 miles away.
Moving her stuff would have cost $1,500. Yep, I volunteered to pull her car on a two-wheel dolly. We loaded my truck and her car. Grandma Debi from Holland, Michigan, came with us to help drive.
The lady at the rental did not know how to secure the car to the tow trailer. She had two, and the first one would not fit. She called her boyfriend, a tow truck operator, for over-the-phone instructions. What could go wrong?
We pulled over often and kept an eye out the side mirror. At every stop, the straps were a little loose. Maybe one to three clicks on the ratchet.
At Tulsa, Oklahoma, we stopped for gas. A check revealed the harness had moved to the inside and was just about to free itself. The other side had remained snug.
Debi located a U-Haul rental two miles away. The guys there straightened the wheel and set the strap dead center.
Everything stayed put, but this was not the end of our travel hazards.
In western Oklahoma, we encountered flashing signs that read “Winter travel advisory.” We were going into a remote mountainous region. Snow began to fall. At first, the semis were making a good path, however, worsening road conditions were not our only problem. The gas gauge was nearing empty.
Soon, we found an exit with gas. Semis packed the parking lot to ride out the storm, and the folks who ran the station had shut the pumps down and locked the doors.
Lights across the interstate led us to a smaller station. Attendants were gone for the night, but they left power to two of the pumps.
Conditions deteriorated while the mountains got steeper. We were still six hours away at the normal speed limit. At 35 mph, that time would more than double. This was not mine or Debi’s first rodeo. We were discussing spending the night at a motel should one present itself. Our 21-year-old companion protested but not too vociferously.
A little town with a Motel 8 and a McDonald’s is what we found after three more exits.
The next morning road crews had done a good job during the night. We saw several trucks and vehicles off the road.
We rolled into Albuquerque at about 1:30 p.m. our time. Brianna’s boyfriend, Fabian, was waiting for us and anxious to see his baby.
Grandma Debi and I hit the road at 3:30 p.m. We pulled off a little after midnight to spend the night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Separate rooms, of course.
We made good time and pulled in my south Madison Country drive at 7 p.m. Debi had another five-hour drive to Michigan.
In the time I spent with Sineya, she learned what the command “Walky, walk” meant as I held under her arms and helped her walk. On one of the last days with me -- while lying on my lap -- the baby put her little fingers around my thumbs and pulled herself up. Each time Sineya completed one of these tasks, I would say, “You did it, big girl. You did it.” She beamed with pride at her accomplishments.
I cried when I said goodbye to the sleeping little princess.
