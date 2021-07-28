I’m puzzled. Bass anglers are catching 2-pound plus redear on 10-inch worms at Geist. I’m pretty sure the big ones are deep, but I and my buddies can’t find them. If you are bass fishing Geist and have caught even one of these big shellcrackers, I need some advice.
Let’s begin with depth, bays, main-lake point, secondary points, flats, up the creek, main lake or drops. Are they in weeds or on wood?
I, Steve Jett, and 12-year-old Nash Joslin fished Geist early last week. We found plenty of 8-inchers in shallow water. They were right on the bank with some full of eggs. The young man had a good time and even caught a keeper bass.
A couple of days later, Joe Jones and I concentrated on deep water. We even switched from jigs to drop-shooting live worms. Joe shared an in-depth article about fishing for redear. The writer said, “Redear seem to disappear in the summer.” He also said they will go as deep as 30 feet.
All the videos on YouTube show these fish coming from shallow water. Is there a reason? I can find no videos of these finicky finned fish being cranked up from deep water.
I’ve read a couple of times redears like to inspect a bait before they eat it. This could be true. The snails and clams they feed on cannot escape.
Where I’ve gone wrong, I think, is these fish are super aggressive when they are nesting. I take advantage of that with small plastic grubs and jigs. I really do not like to fish live bait, and when I do, I keep it moving.
An angler who has caught jumbo readers on 10-inch worms told me they seem to play with it. He keeps twitching it in place, hoping the redears will get the attention of a big bass. Most of these anglers are using a 5/0 hook on these big worms. That is a mighty big hook for any panfish. One guy caught three over 2 pounds on a big worm from the same spot last week. This tells me the big ones school together.
My next lure to try is an 8-inch plastic worm pre-rigged with three small hooks. One bassin’ buddy told me his friend catches bass and redear on a Kelly Plough Jockey with the three-hook setup.
I should cruise around during the Tuesday evening bass tournament to find some good deep holes. The bass and redears seem to share some of the same habitats.
One thing for sure, if I can’t find the big shellcrackers in deep water, come late September they will move shallow again.
Saturday evening I finished chores with about an hour of daylight left. I drove to a local pond that was turning over with patches of slimy algae on the surface and no wind.
I was about to quit when I heard a bass roll in a shallow pocket about the diameter of a kitchen sink. My 10-inch red shad Gary Hardwick worm made a perfect soft landing weighted only with two bb split-shots.
The big bass sucked it in and headed for deep water. A good hook-set was needed because the hook had to go through the worm twice. The ribbon tail had folded over the hook. The 3-pound plus bass made my day.
