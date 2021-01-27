Without a single opportunity to ice fish locally last year, this season was looking to be much the same. It began Sunday on Summit Lake with four inches of ice. They were still fishing at this writing Tuesday evening. With night-time temperatures dropping into the teens and low 20s, I think it will be on for a while. That being said, each body of water is different, and it is up to you to make several check holes before venturing out where the water is over your head.
I checked a small pond Monday evening. It only had an inch. I stood on a pier to drill my hole. They have been ice fishing Salamonie and most of the natural lakes north.
Two Facebook sites worth joining are Indiana Ice Fishing and Ice Fishing Northern Indiana. Those northern Indiana folks have been catching some nice fish.
When I worked in the fishing department at Cabela’s, I usually asked my customers where they were from. If they lived in the northern third of the state, I would inquire about some good ice fishing lakes. I had planned on keeping these to myself, but I’ll be lucky to fish three of them.
The following is how I recorded them on my phone, which I was not supposed to be using on the job. You may have to do a little searching to find the exact locations. Adams Lake (just off the ramp), Sylvan Lake at Rome City, Simonton Lake at Elkhart, Monopogo Park, Pleasant Lake (east of I-69), Mud, Round, Clear at the Chain of Lakes. Also, Tiger Lake, Blue in Whitley County, Crooked and Sox in the Deniston Fish & Wildlife Area, Nyona Lake (big redear), Muons Lake (big redear). Finally, Big Long, Fish Lake, and Shock Lake (big crappie).
There is a great possibility I misspelled some of these lakes. Nyona might be Winona. If you can share any knowledge about any of these waters, I would appreciate it.
Hopefully, the pond I checked Monday will have 4 inches of ice Thursday. Ice-covered lakes can never be completely safe. You can have several inches in one spot. Forty feet away there could be a spring under the ice, keeping it much thinner.
In the 1970s we had 24 inches of ice on Glen Flint reservoir. The lake had been substantially lowered for flood control. I took off towards the dam and found three washtub diameter holes of boiling water made by springs. I drilled a hole 30 feet from the open water. The ice there was only two inches. I eased away from that area.
If you have never ice fished, find someone who has and go with them. It is a very inexpensive sport to get into. An ice auger to cut a 6-inch hole, a skimmer, three ice poles with spring bobbers ($19-$15 each), and a dozen colorful ice jigs. I’d say, less than $100. A $30 throw bag might put you out a little more, but it is a great safety device to have with you.
Of course, you can buy elaborate two-person shanties, heaters, more expensive rod/reel combos and even an electric or gas-powered auger.
My late uncle Art Smith and I once had an unusual ice fishing day. We fished from dawn until 2 p.m., only catching one fish. In the last hour of light, we caught 88 big fat bluegills. Often, we caught two at a time on the same line.
There are different strategies for locating fish. I usually fish with Bob May. He seldom augers more than four to six holes. I’m too impatient. May once told someone I drilled 50 holes. I don’t believe it was quite that many.
