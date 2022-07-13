Last week, I returned to the old tried and true four-inch Slider worm. This week, not so much. I missed out on the good falling barometer last Friday. It began pouring rain as I was pulling out of the driveway. Another chance Saturday morning went by the wayside. The front had passed, but it was still cloudy.
Fish are sensitive to the ultraviolet rays of the sun. They get into shady places such as under docks, treetops, stumps and will burrow down in weeds. Those were the conditions facing me when I finally got going Saturday evening.
The best way to combat this cloudless sky is to wait until the sun begins setting.
My son, Greg, and his stepfather Joe Jones caught bass Saturday morning on topwater lures in a very shallow lake, but these bass were having none of it.
Perhaps because I didn’t think the bite would be on, I decided to go big and take a chance of going home empty. I tied on a big, intimidating 10-inch, Gary Hardwick’s “Hard to Beat” blue shad worm. My hardware included a 5/0 Texas-style hook and 1/16-ounce slip sinker.
Because of the high-pressure weather conditions, I wanted the worm to sink slowly with the intention of leaving it in the heavy structure strike zone as long as my patients would allow.
All of this had to be done from shore. There was a boat, but my primary trolling motor has a bad switch. My backup motor is in a friend's car, and he is in West Virginia. Yes, I know you keep spares for times such as these.
The first bass said, “Here I am.”
It didn't really talk, but it nearly swam upon the bank chasing a bluegill. My worm was a whole lot easier to catch. The 16-inch bass sucked it in.
I was twitching my offering through heavy brush and letting it fall back when it flipped over limbs. There was a little tick, and my line slowly moved sideways. With these big worms, I try to make sure the bass has it all.
I set the barb into a heavy fish. It went over a log and under after showing me its white underside. As the largemouth tired, I rolled it back over the log and led it down the shore where it could be landed.
If I never caught another fish, this one made my evening.
The light was low when I cast parallel in front of some moss and stick-ups. I was about to give up on the retrieve when one inhaled the big blue worm. This husky fighter was about 17 inches.
Several more cast into ideal places produced a miss. A small bass came out from under a patch of moss and missed the hook. The fish took the worm’s tail with it. I re-rigged and made one more cast.
There is a pocket in the northeast corner of this lake. The sun was down, and there was every reason to believe an ole bigun had moved to the edge of the cattails to feed.
I cut the corner with a good cast. About halfway across the pocket, I felt a light tap that was surely a big fish. A real mossback will suck the worm in all at once. The tap you feel is the worm hitting the roof of its mouth.
My line was heading for deep water when I torqued my stiff casting rod. This was not a full hook set because the fish barely moved. The cool evening breeze and seeing this fish explode sent a chill down my spine and raised goosebumps in strange places.
I drug this big, probably 6-pound, bass to shore. It was then I noticed she was barely hooked.
I left with the heater on while realizing something special just happened on an evening not very good for fishing.