To say I’ve been off my game this deer season is an understatement. I’ve archery hunted one evening and had an uneventful start to the firearms season. The drive just doesn’t seem to be there.
I hunted Henry County on Saturday morning. Had I been serious, a trip to Orange County would have been sensible. That was the plan, to meet a friend there from Alabama, but he canceled.
No matter where one hunted Saturday, the weather was nasty and the deer not moving. One deer processor reported business down 80% for an opening day deer firearms. Through Tuesday, the harvest was down almost 8,000 from last year. While hunting picked up Sunday, it was another nasty day.
I had a cold coming on all week, and it hit me with full force Sunday. An outdoors person can’t blame the weather, but it may have been a contributing factor.
I got cold, wet and wind-beaten Saturday while hunting a small parcel in Henry County. Sunday morning, I arrived in Owen County just before sunrise. I saw two deer early followed by a bobcat in the same place.
The rain intensified as the morning wore on. The precipitation was too intense, and this cold virus had moved to my chest. That put me to my cabin for some dry clothes and then to Chamber’s Smorgasboard in Spencer. They always live up to my expectations. Their specialty is fried chicken and fried biscuits with their own apple butter.
Though still windy, the rain stopped and I was able to hunt late afternoon. I found two big rubs and scrapes in a cedar thicket. I kept an eye on the place until dark while only being entertained by gray squirrels and pileated woodpeckers.
Back at the toasty cabin, I laid out my clothes to dry, broke out the nose drops, read a couple of chapters in a book and was asleep by 7 p.m.
Monday morning was perfect, but I did not see a deer. I had a hunch on this trail that went through a funnel, but it is a misnomer to think they will always use them. Many times deer will travel across open spaces.
The terrible traffic around Indy was an influence on my driving home at midday. Staying a few more days was not in the cards. I had a doctor’s appointment Tuesday morning.
Monday evening, I was back watching the northside of the little woods in Henry County and again saw nothing.
Sunday morning, as the rain ran off the bill of my cap, I had this thought, “I could be in Florida fishing in my shirtsleeves.”
There is still a lot of deer hunting left, and I’m sure finer days will prevail.
I kept my outside tomato plants alive as long as I could, but one cold night the blankets and hand warmers were not enough. I picked the green ones, and they are ripening slowly in an unheated room. However, I promised vine ripe tomatoes for Thanksgiving and will deliver. I have two potted plants that come inside every night.
In my research on tomatoes, I learned they will not ripen on the vine if high temperatures are 55 degrees or less. Now I have to find a dinner to take them to. My family has already celebrated Thanksgiving, so some could go to Florida.
I must tell you one of my favorite restaurants locally is the Iron Kettle at Sulphur Springs. They will have ham and turkey dinners the day before Thanksgiving. You might find me there.
