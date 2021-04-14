Me being put to shame by Spider riggers fishing for crappie is nothing new, but it hurts a little more when they do it right in front of you. This happened to Steve Jett and me at Salamonie Reservoir last Thursday.
Wind and rain were a problem but not an excuse. We found a bay that was protected. There we caught about 10 crappie and kept six. We were fishing shoreline wood in very shallow water. I was tightlining, and Steve was fishing a jig under a bobber.
There were two guys in another boat Spider rigging with six poles. Their baits were set at 5 feet. These guys were pushing these baits super slow in the muddy water. They were busy, often catching two at a time.
The fish were suspended all over the bay. My tight line retrieve must have been too fast for them or it moved too quickly through the stained water. Whatever the case, they waxed us pretty well.
In an Indiana Slab Masters tournament last Saturday, James Lasswell and Clay Stanley fished the same bay to catch about 70 crappie. They Spider rigged minnows all day.
Big Diddy Baits sponsored the event where you could fish Salamonie or Mississinewa.
The winning team was Joe Rosinski and Luther McDonald with seven fish (tournament limit) weighing 8.62 pounds. Just barely off that mark were Anderson anglers Patrick Stone and Patrick Vowel with 8.60 pounds.
The big fish of the tournament weighed 1.82 pounds. Fifty teams fished the one-day tournament.
Our two local anglers began the day using Big Diddy pink/green pintail grubs fished on Grenada Lake Tackle 1/32-ounce spinner jigs. When the wind increased, the team went to pushing minnows on a Spider rig using Ozark rods.
The 1/32nd-ounce jig is needed to slow the fall in heavily stained water. Using a bobber slows them down even more but hurts my casting accuracy. Steve Jett caught one using a bobber that measured 14 inches.
The next evening I was fishing the passing of a cold front. The sky was cloudless and the wind strong out of the west. I was on the hunt for large redear at a local pond.
It seemed the shallow end would be the warmest, but my little Muey jig only produced one small bass.
My normal retrieve, with a weighted bobber above the jig, is a shivering cadence with a steady retrieve. That was not working on this day.
About 60 casts later, I tried the dam end of the pond. While sitting in a tri-legged hunting chair, the lid blew off my wax worms and was headed for the water. Once I caught up with the fleeting plastic, I noticed my bobber gone.
The rest of the evening I twitched the bobber in place and then let it set. I did not set the world on fire but did catch some big sunfish. I guess a super slow retrieve is good on species other than crappie.
• • •
I have little to report on morel mushrooms. Folks are finding a few small blacks. We need some 70-degree temperatures by April 18 or this season might be a bust.
