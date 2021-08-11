Hunting season is upon us with squirrel season opening Sunday. This will be my 67th season. Not much has changed. Central Indiana has almost all fox squirrels that do well in small woods, yards and fencerows with trees. The big woods and Hoosier National Forest of southern Indiana is to the liking of gray squirrels who often travel in colonies.
I have mast trees I check before the opener. Last year, my favorite shellbark hickory had not one nut. This year, it is loaded. The white oak next to it had a bountiful crop as well.
The importance of the Hickory is it is the most favored nut of squirrels and the ones they cut on first. Hunters often find a dozen or more grays in one tree. Look at the base of the trees for fresh cuttings.
As a boy growing up in Jefferson County, I could not wait for squirrel season to open. The old sugar camp seemed as big as all the world, and I would be under my favorite hickory before daylight.
Seldom did I kill my limit of five squirrels. Part of the reason was not being able to sleep the night before and then falling asleep about 9:30 a.m. as the sun began to warm the woods.
On one late afternoon hunt, I awakened to total darkness. The sugar camp lay in a wooded valley making it very dark. On my way home, I heard a limb crack. A monster of unknown origin was about to attack, and all I had to stop it was that little .22.
The sugar camp had everything I needed. There were three springs on the property where we kept enamel-covered cups. It was the tail-end of blackberries but with plenty to feed a hungry boy who missed breakfast.
The woods I hunted had no gray squirrels, but sometimes there would be several fox squirrels in one tree. Unfortunately, my dad’s hand-me-down Winchester single-shot .22 with iron sights was all I had to hunt with. Often, I shot .22 shorts because they were 25 cents cheaper. I did not like to waste ammo and squeezed off each shot with a deliberate concentration.
Last Saturday, I met my daughter Jourdan and her husband Ryan for a family reunion. I wanted to show them where I grew up. The little house where I lived burned to the ground 40 years ago. My grandparents’ two-story farmhouse with pillars was still standing, but the tall, Ponderosa pines were gone.
A bonus to my squirrel hunting was a $7 bounty on red and gray fox. I scanned the floor of the woods as much as the trees. As a kid, I was very stealthy at going through the woods. One morning, I had an hour to hunt before church. I shot four squirrels and then heard another barking from the other side of the creek. I eased down the hill and stood still looking up the far hill. Movement caught my eye. I raised my rifle and waited. A big red fox was coming down a trail. He sensed something was awry and turned sideways, but my iron sights were already on him.
The old sugar camp, with a branch running through it to Clifty Creek, seemed much smaller than I remembered. I would still like to walk it and drink the cool water from its springs. If the present owner would allow, I might even take dad’s old Winchester.
