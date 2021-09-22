With the deer archery season opening Oct. 1, there is a question that goes unanswered until after the fact. It is warm and you are on an evening hunt -- especially Saturday evening or all-day Sunday -- what are you going to do with the deer about to be harvested?
When convenient, many hunters take their deer to a nearby processor to have it butchered. If the weather is cool, dropping down into the upper 30s, a hunter can hang a gutted deer, with the body cavity propped open, overnight.
Once, I was hunting in Owen County under such circumstances. Three does were near my stand, and it was warm on a Sunday evening. I weighed my options. If I kill one of these deer, I’ll have to drive two hours to get home, skin it and do the butchering as soon as I arrive.
I wanted the deer, but there was a rustic, comfy cabin waiting on the property, and I was tired from a day’s hunting. My remote abode had no refrigerator or freezer. Had one of those deer been a mature buck, I would have taken it. A doe, on the other hand, just wasn’t worth it.
YouTube has plenty of videos on how to skin and butcher a deer. Watch several. I like to have three sharp knives, a saw, hatchet, garbage bags, gallon size zip lock bags, paper towels and plastic wrap. If you use freezer paper, don’t forget the tape.
Wherever this processing takes place, you will need a rope to hoist the carcass over a sturdy tree limb and off the ground. If by yourself, tie the loose end of the rope to your trailer hitch to hoist the deer.
Most likely, this will have to be done after dark which will require a flashlight and perhaps some insect repellent.
It may seem like a lot, but all of this will come in handy. One more thing I have needed more than once is a first aid kit. It is easy to cut yourself. And if you can’t wash your hands, some wipes will come in handy.
I recall field-dressing a deer then relaxing to eat a sandwich. Some of the dried blood transferred to the white bread. Yep, I ate it anyway.
Before you begin butchering your deer, you must check it in with the DNR. For a fee of $3, you can call the DNR Game Check at (800) 419-1326. They will give you a registration number you must write down.
A deer is much like a cottontail rabbit. If you don’t have time to cut the steaks, roasts and make venison burger, then do this: Cut off the front and hindquarters, brisket and back straps. Put them in the trash bags and refrigerate them until you have time to finish the job.
If you are hunting the Hoosier National Forest south of Bedford and your buddies don’t want to quit hunting to take you home, you need refrigeration now. I suggest flipping the night clerk at a gas station $20 to allow you to put your clean bags of deer meat in the icebox or cooler. You can retrieve them the next morning and take them to a processor.
Another option: Is there a spring or Artesian well in the area? If so, put your sealed bags in the flow to keep your meat cool.
If you kill a buck and plan on having it mounted, be a friend to the taxidermist and watch videos on how to cape a buck and/or field dress it to preserve the hide on the neck and shoulders. This will involve reaching blindly into the chest cavity and severing the heart, lungs and windpipe.
